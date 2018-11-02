Home

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 02/11/2018 - 00:44

    UN chief calls for immediate de-escalation in Syria

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 19:50

    Israel will not allow Iran 'entrenchment' in Syria: PM

  • Jakarta (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 16:25

    At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia: police

  • Ankara (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 14:13

    2 Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed: PM

  • Ankara (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 13:26

    Erdogan says Turkish chopper shot down in Syria operation

  • Moscow (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 13:16

    'Unacceptable' to endanger lives of Russian soldiers in Syria: Moscow

  • Hong Kong (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 13:03

    At least 19 killed as bus topples over in Hong Kong: police

  • Damascus (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 12:08

    Syria allies deny drone violated Israeli airspace

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 10:11

    Israel says Iran, Syria 'playing with fire' but does not want escalation

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 09:15

    Israel says attacks 12 Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria

  • Damascus (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 07:40

    Syria state media say air defences repelled Israel attack

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 06:52

    Israeli F16 crashes after 'Iranian targets' attacked in Syria: army

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 03:30

    Second White House staffer resigns over domestic abuse claims: official

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 02:18

    Trump won't declassify Democratic memo on Russia probe

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 02/10/2018 - 02:17

    UN Security Council considers measure demanding 30-day ceasefire in Syria

  • New York (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 22:10

    US stocks finish rollercoaster session higher, Dow up 1.4%

  • New York (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 19:52

    US stocks down about 2% as selloff worsens

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 18:57

    Mexico arrests Zetas drug cartel boss wanted in US

  • Frankfurt am Main (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 18:18

    Airbus to pay 81 mn euros to end German corruption probe

  • San Francisco (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 17:17

    Waymo, Uber settle trade secrets theft trial

  • New York (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 16:59

    US stocks go negative as volatility reigns

  • New York (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 15:39

    US stocks bounce in opening trading

  • Amuda (Syria) (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 15:28

    Syria Kurdish-led force confirms holding UK jihadist Kotey

  • Bogota (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 15:15

    Colombia's FARC suspends campaigning citing threats to candidates

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 14:47

    Trump signs bill ending US government shutdown

  • Berlin (Germany) (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 14:23

    Germany's Schulz abandons bid for foreign ministry job

  • Paris (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 13:51

    Macron urges Putin to help end civilian suffering in Syria

  • Davao (Philippines) (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 13:34

    Philippines' Duterte cancels Canada Bell helicopter deal

  • Brussels (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 13:07

    Brexit transition period 'not a given' if disagreements continue: EU's Barnier

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 11:48

    Congress passes spending bill, sends to Trump to end shutdown

  • Hong Kong (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 09:17

    Hong Kong stocks dive 3.10% at end of volatile week

  • Cairo (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 08:05

    Egypt army announces major operation in Sinai, Nile Delta

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 08:01

    Funding bill clears US Senate amid shutdown drama, House next

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 07:07

    Tokyo's Nikkei index drops 2.3%, extending global slump

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 05:16

    Shutdown starts at midnight as US Senate adjourns with no spending bill

  • Shanghai (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 03:59

    Shanghai stocks plunge more than 5% following Wall St rout

  • Hong Kong (China) (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 02:33

    Hong Kong stocks plunge at open after Wall St rout

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 01:11

    Tokyo stocks dive more than 3%, extending global slump

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/09/2018 - 01:07

    US government 'preparing' for shutdown: W.House official

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 22:41

    Two British IS fighters known as 'Beatles' captured in Syria: US defense official

  • San Francisco (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 22:33

    Qualcomm rejects chip rival Broadcom's $121 bn hostile bid

  • New York (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 22:09

    US stocks end sharply lower; Dow -4.2%, Nasdaq -3.9%

  • New York (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 21:47

    Dow, Nasdaq down more than 3% as US stock losses deepen

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 19:13

    Russia says humanitarian ceasefire in Syria 'unrealistic'

  • London (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 18:50

    UK accuses EU of bad faith over Brexit transition plan

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 18:42

    US says attacks on Syrian civilians 'must end now'

  • New York (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 18:31

    US stock selloff deepens; Dow loses 2.0%

  • Damascus (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 17:52

    Syria says US-led strikes on Deir Ezzor a 'war crime'

  • Frankfurt am Main (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 17:42

    German stock market slumps in closing trade

  • Beirut (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 17:11

    Death toll tops 200 in four days of Syria raids on rebel area: monitor

  • London (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 13:23

    Bank of England holds rates, warns of early rises

  • The Hague (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 13:23

    International court opens initial probes into Philippines, Venezuela crimes

  • Athens (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 11:56

    Greece returns to debt market with seven-year bond

  • Beirut (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 10:46

    Fresh regime air strikes kill 9 in Syria enclave: monitor

  • Seoul (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 10:29

    Kim Jong Un: North Korea is a 'world-class military power'

  • Damascus (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 09:59

    US-led strikes an 'aggression': Syria state media

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 09:53

    Israel names new envoy to Jordan after diplomatic row resolved

  • Dhaka (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 09:40

    Bangladesh court jails opposition leader Zia for five years

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 08:55

    Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold Syria summit in Istanbul: official

  • Dhaka (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 08:35

    Bangladesh police clash with protesters ahead of Zia verdict

  • Washington (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 08:33

    US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces kill 100: official

  • Frankfurt am Main (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 08:27

    German trade surplus narrowed to 245 bln euros in 2017

  • Beirut (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 08:25

    US-led strikes in Syria kill 20 pro-regime fighters: monitor

  • Frankfurt am Main (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 07:22

    Commerzbank profits slump on restructuring costs in 2017

  • Seoul (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 06:09

    North Korea staged military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul

  • Caracas (AFP) - 02/08/2018 - 01:02

    Venezuela presidential vote set for April 22

02/11/2018 - 00:51

Venus, Vandeweghe put US up 2-0 in Fed Cup

Venus Williams got the defending champion United States off to a winning start in their Fed Cup first-round tie against the Netherlands on Saturday before CoCo Vandeweghe survived a scare to extend the lead to 2-0.

02/10/2018 - 22:02

Israel targets 'Iranian' positions in Syria after F16 downed

Israel attacked what it said were Iranian positions inside Syria on Saturday in "large-scale" raids after one of its warplanes was targeted by Syrian air defences and crashed.

02/10/2018 - 21:38

Aguero hits four for rampant City, Kane returns to haunt Arsenal

Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals as Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continued unabated with a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester on Saturday to move 16 points clear of Manchester United.

02/10/2018 - 19:10

Tears for Kvitova as Serena waits on Fed Cup return

Petra Kvitova made a tearful return to the Fed Cup on Saturday while the United States were beginning their title defence without Serena Williams whose widely-hyped reappearance in the sport has been delayed 24 hours.

02/10/2018 - 19:05

19 dead, 60 hurt as Hong Kong double-decker bus overturns

The driver of a double-decker bus that overturned in Hong Kong killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 60 was arrested on Saturday evening for dangerous driving, police said.

02/10/2018 - 18:27

Joint Olympic team makes history for two Koreas

North and South Korea competed together for the first time at an Olympics on Saturday as the first five of 102 gold medals were decided against a fast-moving backdrop of diplomatic manoeuvring.

02/10/2018 - 17:14

North's 'army of beauties' seduces as Koreans suffer hockey rout

North Korea's cheerleaders serenaded South Korean fans with tender love songs Saturday as a joint Korean ice hockey team's emotional Olympic debut ended in tears before the sister of Kim Jong Un.

02/10/2018 - 16:53

S.Africa political deadlock as Zuma clings to power

South Africa's political impasse deepened on Saturday with no resolution to extended talks over President Jacob Zuma's expected departure from office after his own party called for him to resign.

02/11/2018 - 00:51

Venus, Vandeweghe put US up 2-0 in Fed Cup

Venus Williams got the defending champion United States off to a winning start in their Fed Cup first-round tie against the Netherlands on Saturday before CoCo Vandeweghe survived a scare to extend the lead to 2-0.

02/10/2018 - 23:51

Napoli crush Lazio to stay top ahead of Juventus

Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race with a come-from-behind 4-1 thumping of Lazio on Saturday to reclaim top spot from champions Juventus.

02/10/2018 - 23:51

Mourinho cries foul over Sanchez treatment

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he may have to "cry a little bit more" to safeguard his players, in a thinly veiled jibe at rivals Manchester City.

02/10/2018 - 23:45

Ronaldo hat-trick as Madrid warm up for PSG with big win

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain with a big 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

02/10/2018 - 23:23

Napoli crush Lazio to stay top ahead of Juventus

Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race with a come-from-behind 4-1 thumping of Lazio on Saturday to reclaim top spot from champions Juventus.

02/10/2018 - 22:16

Gatland laments 'terrible' TMO call after England defeat

Wales coach Warren Gatland was left bemoaning a "terrible" replay ruling following a 12-6 defeat by England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

02/10/2018 - 22:10

Neymar lifts PSG past Toulouse ahead of Real trip

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris Saint-Germain ground out a 1-0 victory at Toulouse on Saturday in their final tune-up for next week's Champions League showdown against holders Real Madrid.

02/10/2018 - 22:02

Kohli rues missed chances as South Africa keep series alive

Indian captain Virat Kohli lamented two crucial errors which effectively cost his team a chance of wrapping up the series in the fourth one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

02/10/2018 - 23:03

Tensions between 'Sex and the City' stars burst into the open

After years of reported behind-the-scenes friction, tensions between two "Sex and the City" stars erupted into public view Saturday.

02/10/2018 - 16:12

'House of Cards,' 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

Actor Reg E. Cathey, who had roles in the hit series "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died, a Hollywood TV series creator reported. He was 59.

02/10/2018 - 07:03

#MeToo NY Fashion show spotlights sexual harassment

Eight models, all subject to sexual harassment or assault in one form or another, took advantage of New York Fashion Week on Friday to raise awareness for the #MeToo movement sweeping the United States.

02/10/2018 - 05:07

Bottega Veneta at home on New York runway

Bottega Veneta immersed New York Friday in the art of Italian living, transforming the American Stock Exchange Building into a chic home with a roaring fire, as models sashayed down the runway in pajamas and sipped wine.

02/10/2018 - 03:35

Harassment scandal-hit Amazon Studios to be led by woman

Amazon said Friday it had appointed NBC's entertainment president Jennifer Salke to head its movie and television studios following the resignation of Roy Price over allegations of sexual harassment.

02/09/2018 - 22:22

Herrera to bow out, sea of pink carnations at Tory Burch

New York Fashion Week day two saw first lady favorite Carolina Herrera signal the end of an era by stepping down from her four-decade-old label, while Tory Burch showcased breezy optimism in a sea of carnations for a post-#MeToo world.

02/09/2018 - 18:21

Rio's carnival by the numbers

Rio de Janeiro's carnival, which kicked off Friday, is arguably the world's biggest party. Here are some key numbers.

02/09/2018 - 17:41

Rio mayor makes peace with carnival on opening day -- sort of

Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival opened Friday with Mayor Marcelo Crivella having to defend himself against accusations that his evangelical beliefs have made him a killjoy.

02/09/2018 - 23:01

Scores of flights canceled as storm pummels US Midwest

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to parts of the US Midwest on Friday, causing 1,500 flight cancelations, snarling roads and closing schools.

02/09/2018 - 19:36

Sterile mosquitos released in Miami to battle disease

In a bid to cut the population of disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitos, health officials in Miami are releasing millions of their brethren treated with a bacteria that makes them sterile.

02/09/2018 - 18:35

Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Friday

An asteroid bigger than a city bus is on track to zoom by Earth Friday at a safe but close distance, less than one-fifth as far away as the Moon, NASA said.

02/09/2018 - 18:16

European experts advise against epilepsy drug in pregnancy

An expert committee of Europe's medicines watchdog recommended Friday that a drug used to treat epilepsy and linked to malformations in children not be used in pregnancy.

02/09/2018 - 15:18

Bid to find a Valentine for Romeo, world's 'loneliest frog'

With Valentine's Day approaching, please spare a thought for Romeo the lonesome Bolivian frog.

02/09/2018 - 11:04

'Sinking' Pacific nation is getting bigger: study

The Pacific nation of Tuvalu -- long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels -- is actually growing in size, new research shows.

02/09/2018 - 06:49

The black box set to revolutionize the search for life beyond Earth

In the world's driest desert, an unassuming black box called "Espresso" is about to begin a very big mission: scouring the universe for planets like ours to find signs of life beyond Earth.

02/09/2018 - 05:57

At least 8,000 great white sharks off Australia coast: researchers

At least 8,000 great white sharks roam the waters off Australia, according to research released Friday that is likely to renew debate about balancing conservation efforts with mitigating attacks.

02/08/2018 - 05:00

In love with Mayon

02/05/2018 - 11:15

The splendor of Carnevale in Venice

02/01/2018 - 05:45

Once in a super blue blood moon

Italy: ​Anti-fascist protest after attack on six migrants

02/10/2018 - 18:14
Italy: ​Anti-fascist protest after attack on six migrants

New York Fashion Week: sexual harassment victims walk the runway

02/10/2018 - 17:56
New York Fashion Week: sexual harassment victims walk the runway

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

02/10/2018 - 17:45
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank