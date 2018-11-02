UN chief calls for immediate de-escalation in Syria
Israel will not allow Iran 'entrenchment' in Syria: PM
At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia: police
2 Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed: PM
Erdogan says Turkish chopper shot down in Syria operation
'Unacceptable' to endanger lives of Russian soldiers in Syria: Moscow
At least 19 killed as bus topples over in Hong Kong: police
Syria allies deny drone violated Israeli airspace
Israel says Iran, Syria 'playing with fire' but does not want escalation
Israel says attacks 12 Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria
Syria state media say air defences repelled Israel attack
Israeli F16 crashes after 'Iranian targets' attacked in Syria: army
Second White House staffer resigns over domestic abuse claims: official
Trump won't declassify Democratic memo on Russia probe
UN Security Council considers measure demanding 30-day ceasefire in Syria
US stocks finish rollercoaster session higher, Dow up 1.4%
US stocks down about 2% as selloff worsens
Mexico arrests Zetas drug cartel boss wanted in US
Airbus to pay 81 mn euros to end German corruption probe
Waymo, Uber settle trade secrets theft trial
US stocks go negative as volatility reigns
US stocks bounce in opening trading
Syria Kurdish-led force confirms holding UK jihadist Kotey
Colombia's FARC suspends campaigning citing threats to candidates
Trump signs bill ending US government shutdown
Germany's Schulz abandons bid for foreign ministry job
Macron urges Putin to help end civilian suffering in Syria
Philippines' Duterte cancels Canada Bell helicopter deal
Brexit transition period 'not a given' if disagreements continue: EU's Barnier
Congress passes spending bill, sends to Trump to end shutdown
Hong Kong stocks dive 3.10% at end of volatile week
Egypt army announces major operation in Sinai, Nile Delta
Funding bill clears US Senate amid shutdown drama, House next
Tokyo's Nikkei index drops 2.3%, extending global slump
Shutdown starts at midnight as US Senate adjourns with no spending bill
Shanghai stocks plunge more than 5% following Wall St rout
Hong Kong stocks plunge at open after Wall St rout
Tokyo stocks dive more than 3%, extending global slump
US government 'preparing' for shutdown: W.House official
Two British IS fighters known as 'Beatles' captured in Syria: US defense official
Qualcomm rejects chip rival Broadcom's $121 bn hostile bid
US stocks end sharply lower; Dow -4.2%, Nasdaq -3.9%
Dow, Nasdaq down more than 3% as US stock losses deepen
Russia says humanitarian ceasefire in Syria 'unrealistic'
UK accuses EU of bad faith over Brexit transition plan
US says attacks on Syrian civilians 'must end now'
US stock selloff deepens; Dow loses 2.0%
Syria says US-led strikes on Deir Ezzor a 'war crime'
German stock market slumps in closing trade
Death toll tops 200 in four days of Syria raids on rebel area: monitor
Bank of England holds rates, warns of early rises
International court opens initial probes into Philippines, Venezuela crimes
Greece returns to debt market with seven-year bond
Fresh regime air strikes kill 9 in Syria enclave: monitor
Kim Jong Un: North Korea is a 'world-class military power'
US-led strikes an 'aggression': Syria state media
Israel names new envoy to Jordan after diplomatic row resolved
Bangladesh court jails opposition leader Zia for five years
Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold Syria summit in Istanbul: official
Bangladesh police clash with protesters ahead of Zia verdict
US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces kill 100: official
German trade surplus narrowed to 245 bln euros in 2017
US-led strikes in Syria kill 20 pro-regime fighters: monitor
Commerzbank profits slump on restructuring costs in 2017
North Korea staged military parade in Pyongyang: Seoul
Venezuela presidential vote set for April 22
Venus Williams got the defending champion United States off to a winning start in their Fed Cup first-round tie against the Netherlands on Saturday before CoCo Vandeweghe survived a scare to extend the lead to 2-0.
Israel attacked what it said were Iranian positions inside Syria on Saturday in "large-scale" raids after one of its warplanes was targeted by Syrian air defences and crashed.
Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals as Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continued unabated with a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester on Saturday to move 16 points clear of Manchester United.
Petra Kvitova made a tearful return to the Fed Cup on Saturday while the United States were beginning their title defence without Serena Williams whose widely-hyped reappearance in the sport has been delayed 24 hours.
The driver of a double-decker bus that overturned in Hong Kong killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 60 was arrested on Saturday evening for dangerous driving, police said.
North and South Korea competed together for the first time at an Olympics on Saturday as the first five of 102 gold medals were decided against a fast-moving backdrop of diplomatic manoeuvring.
North Korea's cheerleaders serenaded South Korean fans with tender love songs Saturday as a joint Korean ice hockey team's emotional Olympic debut ended in tears before the sister of Kim Jong Un.
South Africa's political impasse deepened on Saturday with no resolution to extended talks over President Jacob Zuma's expected departure from office after his own party called for him to resign.
Venus Williams got the defending champion United States off to a winning start in their Fed Cup first-round tie against the Netherlands on Saturday before CoCo Vandeweghe survived a scare to extend the lead to 2-0.
Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race with a come-from-behind 4-1 thumping of Lazio on Saturday to reclaim top spot from champions Juventus.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he may have to "cry a little bit more" to safeguard his players, in a thinly veiled jibe at rivals Manchester City.
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain with a big 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.
Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race with a come-from-behind 4-1 thumping of Lazio on Saturday to reclaim top spot from champions Juventus.
Wales coach Warren Gatland was left bemoaning a "terrible" replay ruling following a 12-6 defeat by England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.
Neymar scored the only goal as Paris Saint-Germain ground out a 1-0 victory at Toulouse on Saturday in their final tune-up for next week's Champions League showdown against holders Real Madrid.
Indian captain Virat Kohli lamented two crucial errors which effectively cost his team a chance of wrapping up the series in the fourth one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
After years of reported behind-the-scenes friction, tensions between two "Sex and the City" stars erupted into public view Saturday.
Actor Reg E. Cathey, who had roles in the hit series "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died, a Hollywood TV series creator reported. He was 59.
Eight models, all subject to sexual harassment or assault in one form or another, took advantage of New York Fashion Week on Friday to raise awareness for the #MeToo movement sweeping the United States.
Bottega Veneta immersed New York Friday in the art of Italian living, transforming the American Stock Exchange Building into a chic home with a roaring fire, as models sashayed down the runway in pajamas and sipped wine.
Amazon said Friday it had appointed NBC's entertainment president Jennifer Salke to head its movie and television studios following the resignation of Roy Price over allegations of sexual harassment.
New York Fashion Week day two saw first lady favorite Carolina Herrera signal the end of an era by stepping down from her four-decade-old label, while Tory Burch showcased breezy optimism in a sea of carnations for a post-#MeToo world.
Rio de Janeiro's carnival, which kicked off Friday, is arguably the world's biggest party. Here are some key numbers.
Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival opened Friday with Mayor Marcelo Crivella having to defend himself against accusations that his evangelical beliefs have made him a killjoy.
A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to parts of the US Midwest on Friday, causing 1,500 flight cancelations, snarling roads and closing schools.
In a bid to cut the population of disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitos, health officials in Miami are releasing millions of their brethren treated with a bacteria that makes them sterile.
An asteroid bigger than a city bus is on track to zoom by Earth Friday at a safe but close distance, less than one-fifth as far away as the Moon, NASA said.
An expert committee of Europe's medicines watchdog recommended Friday that a drug used to treat epilepsy and linked to malformations in children not be used in pregnancy.
With Valentine's Day approaching, please spare a thought for Romeo the lonesome Bolivian frog.
The Pacific nation of Tuvalu -- long seen as a prime candidate to disappear as climate change forces up sea levels -- is actually growing in size, new research shows.
In the world's driest desert, an unassuming black box called "Espresso" is about to begin a very big mission: scouring the universe for planets like ours to find signs of life beyond Earth.
At least 8,000 great white sharks roam the waters off Australia, according to research released Friday that is likely to renew debate about balancing conservation efforts with mitigating attacks.
