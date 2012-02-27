Major 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
Palestinian on boat from Gaza killed by Israeli fire: army
Turkey presses Czech authorities to extradite detained Kurdish leader
Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire
Putin, Macron, Merkel agree to speed up 'information exchange' over Syria
Iran says attacks on 'terrorists' in Syria's Ghouta will continue
Heavy clashes on edges of Syria's Ghouta: monitor
Iraq condemns 15 Turkish women to death for belonging to IS
Pope calls for immediate halt to Syria violence
Syrian Kurd leader arrested in Prague on Turkish warrant: parties
One killed, 2 injured as Kinshasa police fire on protesters: medic
Christian leaders close church at Jesus's burial site in tax dispute
N. Korea slams latest US sanctions as 'act of war': KCNA
China Communist Party proposes removing presidential term limits
DR Congo police fire bullets, tear gas on anti-Kabila rally: AFP
Regime strikes in Syria enclave despite ceasefire call: monitor
Macron, Merkel to talk Syria ceasefire plan with Putin: France
UN Security Council unanimously backs Syria ceasefire
Romanian sex docudrama 'Touch Me Not' wins Berlin filmfest Golden Bear
UN Security Council meets to vote on Syria ceasefire
DR Congo ruling party supporters storm Kinshasa cathedral: AFP
DR Congo bans anti-Kabila marches in Kinshasa
Strikes on Syria's Ghouta kill 500 civilians in seven days: monitor
Turkey says US embassy Jerusalem opening in May 'extremely worrying'
Strikes on Syria rebel enclave kill 21 civilians: monitor
Death toll rises to 38 in Mogadishu bombings: ambulance service
Taliban kill 18 soldiers in attack on Afghan army base: officials
Suicide bomber in Kabul kills one, injures six
Three bombs hit capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state: police
UN Security Council to vote Saturday on Syria ceasefire
Dropbox files for public stock offering of $500 mln
Trump says Russia, Iran behavior in Syria a 'disgrace'
Britain's position on Brexit 'based on pure illusion': EU's Tusk
Eighteen dead in Mogadishu bombings: ambulance service
US embassy Jerusalem opening 'provocation to Arabs': PLO
Two car bombings strike Somalia capital: police
UN council president says 'almost there' on Syria ceasefire
Missing girls in NE Nigeria 'a national disaster': president
Chinese billionaire Li Shufu buys biggest single stake in Daimler
US to open Jerusalem embassy in May: official
105 girls missing after Boko Haram school attack: parents
UN vote on Syria ceasefire delayed to 1930 GMT
Florida governor calls for police officer in every public school
Death toll in Syria bombardment of Ghouta rises to 32: monitor
Volkswagen says net profit more than doubles in 2017
Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
Trump suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'
Trump to outline N.Korea sanctions against 56 trade entities
Ankara calls on Russia and Iran to 'stop' the Syrian regime in E.Ghouta
UN Security Council to vote Friday at 1600 GMT on Syria ceasefire
Turkey summons Dutch charge d'affaires over Armenian 'genocide' vote
RBS bank posts first annual net profit in 10 years
China takes over Anbang Insurance, prosecutes ex-chair
Australia's scandal-hit deputy prime minister to quit
Students and teachers preparing to return to the Florida school that was the scene of a gruesome mass shooting called the prospect "daunting" and "scary" Sunday as they urged politicians to act swiftly to address gun violence.
Christian leaders took the rare step on Sunday of closing Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built where tradition holds Jesus was buried, in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law.
Samsung unveiled its new flagship smartphone on Sunday with a focus on augmented reality features as it seeks to keep its title as the world's biggest smartphone maker.
One person was killed and over 20 were injured Sunday as police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse banned protests calling on DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to stand down.
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will on Monday call for Britain to keep tariff-free access to the EU after Brexit, arguing that withdrawal from the bloc is "what we make of it", according to excerpts of his speech..
Eddie Jones was adamant all was far from lost for England following their shock Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended his decision to wear a yellow ribbon in support of jailed Catalan independence leaders after his side beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the League Cup final on Sunday.
Manchester City rolled back the years on Sunday to win the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era with three of their veteran players scoring in an emphatic 3-0 win against Arsenal at Wembley.
Thousands of Romanians braved freezing temperatures on Sunday to show their support for the popular head of the country's anti-corruption investigation body, who the left-wing government is trying to oust.
Three Venezuelans were shot dead in northeastern Colombia Sunday in an attack blamed on the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerilla group, official sources said.
A much-awaited memoir by former first lady Michelle Obama will be published in North America on November 13 and will appear simultaneously in 24 languages worldwide.
Disney's "Black Panther" sunk its claws into the top spot once again this weekend at the North American box office, taking an estimated $108 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.
Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died aged 54 after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her former manager said Sunday.
Michael Brun has DJ-ed at top music festivals and his remixes have generated millions of streams. But he believes his swiftly rising career was all preparation for his latest project.
Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul who dominated Italian politics for nearly two decades, has stepped back into the ring at the age of 81, defying those who dared to believe he had thrown in the towel.
Eddie Jones was adamant all was far from lost for England following their shock Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery remains optimistic that superstar Neymar will be fit to face Real Madrid in their do-or-die Champions League clash despite suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Marseille.
Champions Juventus's Serie A game was snowed off on Sunday as Lazio moved third with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo at the expense of AS Roma who were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan.
French striker Antoine Griezmann hit a hat-trick as Atletico Madrid thrashed Sevilla 5-2 on Sunday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona back to seven points.
Wild card Frances Tiafoe captured his first ATP Tour title Sunday, defeating Peter Gojowczyk in the Delray Beach Open final to become the youngest American to win a ATP Tour title in 15 years.
