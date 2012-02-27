Web & Mobile

Praljak died from potassium cyanide: Dutch prosecutors
Trump seeks to quash Tillerson sacking rumor
Turkey court orders conditional release of hunger-strike academic
Turkey seizes assets of gold trader witness in US trial: state media
'Very senior' Trump transition official directed Flynn's Russia contacts: plea deal
Flynn statements 'impeded' Russia election meddling probe: court docs
S. Sudan to join Chemical Weapons Convention: watchdog
Unclear if Potsdam Xmas market device was viable bomb: authorities
EU will not accept UK Brexit offer if Ireland disagrees: Tusk
'Nothing' about Flynn plea implicates anyone else: White House lawyer
Flynn says was 'wrong', will cooperate in Russia probe
US stock losses deepen as Trump aide Flynn pleads guilty in Russia probe
German police say explosive found at Potsdam Christmas market
Ex-Trump aide Flynn pleads guilty to lying about Russia links
Dutch prosecutors begin autopsy on Bosnian Croat war criminal
Tillerson says reports Trump wants him out 'laughable'
Ex-Trump aide Flynn charged for lying about Russia links
Canada economic growth slows to 1.7 pct in third quarter
Syria regime unsure it will continue Geneva talks: negotiator
Pope refers to 'Rohingya' after meeting refugees
Suspected organiser of Istanbul airport bombing killed in Georgia
Fate of jailed Catalan leaders to be decided Monday
Merkel party says wants talks with SPD on 'stable' govt
SPD leader Schulz backs talks with Merkel on political impasse
War crimes court to hold independent probe of Praljak death
Tillerson to meet EU ministers in Brussels Tuesday
Nine dead in Taliban attack on Pakistan school: officials
Shallow 6.0 quake strikes eastern Iran: USGS
Japan emperor abdication date set for April 30, 2019: PM Abe
Fonterra ordered to pay France's Danone $125 mln over baby formula scare
Argentina formally ends search for sub survivors: Navy
Israeli stabbed to death in 'terror attack': police
US to push 'unrelenting' diplomacy in N.Korea crisis: Mattis
Saudis intercept ballistic missile fired from Yemen: state media
US stocks end at records, Dow closes above 24,000 for 1st time
Tillerson committed to job: State Department
Yemen rebel ballistic missile 'hits target' in Saudi: Huthi TV Ny/
Oil producers agree extension of output curbs: Iraq
White House says Tillerson 'continues to lead the State Department'
Venezuela arrests former oil bosses in corruption purge
US presses China to cut oil deliveries to N.Korea
Dow surges above 24,000 points for 1st time as US stocks rally
Yemen rebel chief threatens to hit back over Saudi blockade
Trump was 'wrong' but UK-US relations will endure: May
Over 400 US Marines in Syria anti-IS operation to head home: coalition
German court agrees to hear Peruvian's climate case against RWE
African Union says 3,800 migrants in Libya need urgent repatriation
Pope urges 'decisive' international measures on Rohingya crisis
India's Q2 economic growth rises to 6.3%: official data
Dutch autopsy to be carried out soon on Bosnian Croat
France to host talks on accelerating Sahel force deployment
Kuwait invites boycott-hit Qatar to Gulf summit
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settler after stones thrown
Croatia president says need to admit Croats' crimes in Bosnia
Eurozone unemployment falls to 8.8% as recovery gains pace
British PM presses Saudi to avert Yemen 'catastrophe'
Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh for three-day visit
Russia rejects US call to cut North Korea ties: Lavrov
Trump attacks British PM for criticism over anti-Muslim videos
US urges China to cut off oil shipments to N. Korea
Libya agrees to allow emergency migrant evacuations: Macron
Haley warns N. Korea regime will be 'utterly destroyed' if war erupts
US urges all countries to cut off diplomatic, trade ties to N. Korea
UN Security Council opens emergency meeting on North Korea
Dow ends at record again, but tech sell-off hits Nasdaq
Yemen rebel infighting in Sanaa leaves 14 dead: medics
Palestinian factions ask Egypt to delay Gaza handover: Hamas
Egypt ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq says UAE bars him from leaving
Fed survey shows signs of inflation, rising wages in US
Libya slavery: EU, African countries to hold emergency talks
Venezuela's Maduro to seek 2nd term in 2018: vice president
War criminal Praljak died after 'drinking liquid': UN court
Trump 'wrong' to retweet anti-Muslim videos: Downing Street
Croatian PM slams 'injustice' of UN court after war criminal dies
EU parliament says 'more progress needed' for Brexit deal
Former Egypt PM Ahmed Shafiq to run in 2018 presidential poll: aides
Fatah says Hamas 'not committed' to unity deal ahead of key deadline
Pope can't solve 'impossible problems' says Vatican of Myanmar trip
Trump promises 'major sanctions' against NKorea
Trump asks China to use all 'levers' to influence N. Korea
Bosnian Croat Praljak dies after taking poison: state-run news agency
UN courtroom a 'crime scene': judge
Britain's May on surprise visit to Baghdad: Iraqi official
Ghouta child malnutrition worst in Syria's war: UN
British Brexit bill offer 'very close' to EU terms: Irish commissioner
Bosnian Croat Praljak alive, 'receiving medical attention'
50 dead in S.Sudan tribal raids: officials
'Negotiation not over' on Brexit divorce bill: Barnier
'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court
ICTY suspends Bosnian Croat appeal after he 'takes poison'
Pope urges Myanmar Buddhist clergy to tackle 'prejudice and hatred'
NKorea missile test 'provocative action': Kremlin
Four Cameroon soldiers killed in restive anglophone region
China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US trade probe
China voices 'grave concern' over N. Korea missile test, urges talks
Bali airport to re-open as volcanic ash shifts direction: authorities
North Korea says new ICBM puts all of US within range
UN chief strongly condemns N. Korea missile launch
N. Korea says to make 'important announcement' at 0330 GMT: report
Australian Senate passes gay marriage bill in key step
Victoria becomes first Australian state to legalise euthanasia
Bitcoin breaks $10,000 barrier for first time: Bloomberg
N.Korea launch a 'grave threat' to 'entire world': Trump, Moon
Trump, Abe discuss North Korea launch: White House
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will come up against Spain in the standout fixture of the 2018 World Cup group stage, while England were handed an encounter with a dangerous Belgium side in Friday's draw.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will come up against Spain in the standout fixture of the 2018 World Cup group stage, while England were handed an encounter with a dangerous Belgium side in Friday's draw.
Donald Trump's former top advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI over his contacts with Russia, in a dramatic escalation of the probe into possible collusion between the president's campaign team and Moscow.
German police on Friday were investigating a possible explosive device close to a Christmas market in Potsdam, reviving fears of a repeat of last year's terror attack that struck at the height of the festive season.
Pope Francis wraps up a high-stakes Asia tour Friday after meeting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in a highly symbolic gesture of solidarity with the Muslim minority fleeing violence in Myanmar.
The recent calving of a large iceberg from a southern Chilean glacier threatens local ship navigation and could result in flooding for coastal communities, experts said.
Antonio Conte claims Chelsea have been the victims of a fixture conspiracy this season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he believes Pep Guardiola received preferential treatment in avoiding being sent to the stands on Wednesday.
Back in autumn 2014, Hadleigh Parkes was busy docking lambs of their tails on the family farm in rural New Zealand, not too put out by a delay in getting a British working visa and a train ticket to Llanelli in west Wales.
The United States, Britain, France and six other countries on Friday requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on human rights abuses in North Korea, which is already under fire for its missile and nuclear tests.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he doesn't harbour any grudges against Sam Allardyce despite his past clashes with the new Everton boss.
Donald Trump's former top advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI over his contacts with Russia, in a dramatic escalation of the probe into possible collusion between the president's campaign team and Moscow.
Donald Trump's son-in-law and Middle East peace envoy Jared Kushner will make a rare public appearance on Sunday, as the president mulls whether to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
In a spectacular twist to the US probe into allegations of Russian election meddling, Donald Trump's former top advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying over his contacts with Moscow, and promised to cooperate with the wide-ranging investigation.
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak likely died from heart failure after swallowing potassium cyanide, Dutch prosecutors said Friday, two days after his dramatic courtroom suicide in front of UN judges.
Arctic and major fishing nations, including China, announced Friday that they have agreed to a moratorium on commercial fishing in Arctic waters before a fishery in the icy region is even feasible.
US auto sales offered a mixed picture in November, with Ford reporting an increase but GM and Fiat Chrysler posting declines, according to monthly sales data released Friday.
Wall Street finished the week on a tumultuous note Friday, with stocks tumbling after a former top aide to President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and then bouncing back as a massive tax cut neared passage.
Donald Trump's sweeping tax reform plan overcame resistance Friday from Republicans concerned about its high cost, setting up a Senate vote that could give the US president his first major legislative victory.
A consortium of French and Italian shipbuilders, backed by their respective governments, on Friday offered to build 15 warships for Canada, reportedly at half the price it has budgeted to renew its naval fleet.
A US regulator cleared the way Friday for bitcoin futures to trade on major exchanges, but warned investors the digital currency is prone to elevated risk and volatility.
"Stranger Things" fans, rejoice: more adventures in the Upside Down are on the way.
Taking her often deeply personal songs to clubs around the United States, Pauline Pisano found an opening. She began speaking about personal debt -- and was surprised by the response.
Prince Harry and his American actress fiancee Meghan Markle were welcomed by hundreds of people Friday on their first royal visit as a couple since announcing their engagement this week.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte brought in a special guest on Friday to rally troops battling Islamic State followers in the south -- US action hero Steven Seagal.
Prince Harry and his American actress fiancée Meghan Markle embarked Friday on their first joint royal visit since announcing their engagement this week.
Gonzalo Higuain shrugged off a broken hand to inflict a first Serie A defeat of the season on his former club Napoli Friday, as champions Juventus moved a point behind the leaders with a 1-0 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will come up against Spain in the standout fixture of the 2018 World Cup group stage, while England were handed an encounter with a dangerous Belgium side in Friday's draw.
Austria's Cornelia Hutter swept to victory in the women's downhill at the Lake Louise World Cup event on Friday as favourite Lindsey Vonn crashed out.
Tiger Woods fired a four-under-par 68 to remain in contention in his comeback event at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he believes Pep Guardiola received preferential treatment in avoiding being sent to the stands on Wednesday.
