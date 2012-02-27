Web & Mobile

The Hague (AFP) Praljak died from potassium cyanide: Dutch prosecutors

Washington (AFP) Trump seeks to quash Tillerson sacking rumor

Ankara (AFP) Turkey court orders conditional release of hunger-strike academic

Ankara (Turkey) (AFP) Turkey seizes assets of gold trader witness in US trial: state media

Washington (AFP) 'Very senior' Trump transition official directed Flynn's Russia contacts: plea deal

Washington (AFP) Flynn statements 'impeded' Russia election meddling probe: court docs

The Hague (AFP) S. Sudan to join Chemical Weapons Convention: watchdog

Berlin (AFP) Unclear if Potsdam Xmas market device was viable bomb: authorities

Dublin (AFP) EU will not accept UK Brexit offer if Ireland disagrees: Tusk

Washington (AFP) 'Nothing' about Flynn plea implicates anyone else: White House lawyer

Washington (AFP) Flynn says was 'wrong', will cooperate in Russia probe

New York (AFP) US stock losses deepen as Trump aide Flynn pleads guilty in Russia probe

Berlin (AFP) German police say explosive found at Potsdam Christmas market

Washington (AFP) Ex-Trump aide Flynn pleads guilty to lying about Russia links

The Hague (AFP) Dutch prosecutors begin autopsy on Bosnian Croat war criminal

Washington (AFP) Tillerson says reports Trump wants him out 'laughable'

Washington (AFP) Ex-Trump aide Flynn charged for lying about Russia links

Ottawa (AFP) Canada economic growth slows to 1.7 pct in third quarter

Geneva (AFP) Syria regime unsure it will continue Geneva talks: negotiator

Dhaka (AFP) Pope refers to 'Rohingya' after meeting refugees

Tbilisi (AFP) Suspected organiser of Istanbul airport bombing killed in Georgia

Madrid (AFP) Fate of jailed Catalan leaders to be decided Monday

Berlin (AFP) Merkel party says wants talks with SPD on 'stable' govt

Berlin (AFP) SPD leader Schulz backs talks with Merkel on political impasse

The Hague (AFP) War crimes court to hold independent probe of Praljak death

Brussels (AFP) Tillerson to meet EU ministers in Brussels Tuesday

Peshawar (Pakistan) (AFP) Nine dead in Taliban attack on Pakistan school: officials

Tehran (AFP) Shallow 6.0 quake strikes eastern Iran: USGS

Tokyo (AFP) Japan emperor abdication date set for April 30, 2019: PM Abe

Wellington (AFP) Fonterra ordered to pay France's Danone $125 mln over baby formula scare

Buenos Aires (AFP) Argentina formally ends search for sub survivors: Navy

Jerusalem (AFP) Israeli stabbed to death in 'terror attack': police

Washington (AFP) US to push 'unrelenting' diplomacy in N.Korea crisis: Mattis

Riyadh (AFP) Saudis intercept ballistic missile fired from Yemen: state media

New York (AFP) US stocks end at records, Dow closes above 24,000 for 1st time

Washington (AFP) Tillerson committed to job: State Department

Dubai (AFP) Yemen rebel ballistic missile 'hits target' in Saudi: Huthi TV Ny/

Vienna (AFP) Oil producers agree extension of output curbs: Iraq

Washington (AFP) White House says Tillerson 'continues to lead the State Department'

Caracas (AFP) Venezuela arrests former oil bosses in corruption purge

Washington (AFP) US presses China to cut oil deliveries to N.Korea

New York (AFP) Dow surges above 24,000 points for 1st time as US stocks rally

Sanaa (AFP) Yemen rebel chief threatens to hit back over Saudi blockade

London (AFP) Trump was 'wrong' but UK-US relations will endure: May

Beirut (AFP) Over 400 US Marines in Syria anti-IS operation to head home: coalition

Frankfurt am Main (AFP) German court agrees to hear Peruvian's climate case against RWE

Abidjan (AFP) African Union says 3,800 migrants in Libya need urgent repatriation

Dhaka (AFP) Pope urges 'decisive' international measures on Rohingya crisis

New Delhi (AFP) India's Q2 economic growth rises to 6.3%: official data

The Hague (AFP) Dutch autopsy to be carried out soon on Bosnian Croat

Abidjan (AFP) France to host talks on accelerating Sahel force deployment

Dubai (AFP) Kuwait invites boycott-hit Qatar to Gulf summit

Nablus (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Palestinian shot dead by Israeli settler after stones thrown

Zagreb (AFP) Croatia president says need to admit Croats' crimes in Bosnia

Brussels (AFP) Eurozone unemployment falls to 8.8% as recovery gains pace

Riyadh (AFP) British PM presses Saudi to avert Yemen 'catastrophe'

Dhaka (AFP) Pope Francis arrives in Bangladesh for three-day visit

Moscow (AFP) Russia rejects US call to cut North Korea ties: Lavrov

Washington (AFP) Trump attacks British PM for criticism over anti-Muslim videos

United Nations (United States) (AFP) US urges China to cut off oil shipments to N. Korea

Abidjan (AFP) Libya agrees to allow emergency migrant evacuations: Macron

United Nations (United States) (AFP) Haley warns N. Korea regime will be 'utterly destroyed' if war erupts

United Nations (United States) (AFP) US urges all countries to cut off diplomatic, trade ties to N. Korea

United Nations (United States) (AFP) UN Security Council opens emergency meeting on North Korea

New York (AFP) Dow ends at record again, but tech sell-off hits Nasdaq

Sanaa (AFP) Yemen rebel infighting in Sanaa leaves 14 dead: medics

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Palestinian factions ask Egypt to delay Gaza handover: Hamas

Cairo (AFP) Egypt ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq says UAE bars him from leaving

Washington (AFP) Fed survey shows signs of inflation, rising wages in US

Abidjan (AFP) Libya slavery: EU, African countries to hold emergency talks

Caracas (AFP) Venezuela's Maduro to seek 2nd term in 2018: vice president

The Hague (AFP) War criminal Praljak died after 'drinking liquid': UN court

London (AFP) Trump 'wrong' to retweet anti-Muslim videos: Downing Street

Zagreb (AFP) Croatian PM slams 'injustice' of UN court after war criminal dies

Brussels (AFP) EU parliament says 'more progress needed' for Brexit deal

Cairo (AFP) Former Egypt PM Ahmed Shafiq to run in 2018 presidential poll: aides

Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Fatah says Hamas 'not committed' to unity deal ahead of key deadline

Yangon (AFP) Pope can't solve 'impossible problems' says Vatican of Myanmar trip

Washington (AFP) Trump promises 'major sanctions' against NKorea

Washington (AFP) Trump asks China to use all 'levers' to influence N. Korea

Zagreb (AFP) Bosnian Croat Praljak dies after taking poison: state-run news agency

The Hague (AFP) UN courtroom a 'crime scene': judge

Baghdad (AFP) Britain's May on surprise visit to Baghdad: Iraqi official

Beirut (AFP) Ghouta child malnutrition worst in Syria's war: UN

Brussels (AFP) British Brexit bill offer 'very close' to EU terms: Irish commissioner

The Hague (AFP) Bosnian Croat Praljak alive, 'receiving medical attention'

Juba (AFP) 50 dead in S.Sudan tribal raids: officials

Berlin (AFP) 'Negotiation not over' on Brexit divorce bill: Barnier

Berlin (AFP) 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court

The Hague (AFP) ICTY suspends Bosnian Croat appeal after he 'takes poison'

Yangon (AFP) Pope urges Myanmar Buddhist clergy to tackle 'prejudice and hatred'

Moscow (AFP) NKorea missile test 'provocative action': Kremlin

Yaoundé (AFP) Four Cameroon soldiers killed in restive anglophone region

Beijing (AFP) China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US trade probe

Beijing (AFP) China voices 'grave concern' over N. Korea missile test, urges talks

Denpasar (Indonesia) (AFP) Bali airport to re-open as volcanic ash shifts direction: authorities

Seoul (AFP) North Korea says new ICBM puts all of US within range

United Nations (United States) (AFP) UN chief strongly condemns N. Korea missile launch

Seoul (AFP) N. Korea says to make 'important announcement' at 0330 GMT: report

Sydney (AFP) Australian Senate passes gay marriage bill in key step

Melbourne (AFP) Victoria becomes first Australian state to legalise euthanasia

Singapore (AFP) Bitcoin breaks $10,000 barrier for first time: Bloomberg

Washington (AFP) N.Korea launch a 'grave threat' to 'entire world': Trump, Moon