Home

  • London (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 12:38

    Uber says will appeal to keep licence to operate in London

  • London (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 12:14

    Uber loses licence to operate in London: authorities

  • Moscow (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 11:40

    Russia 'concerned' by escalation of Korea tensions after Trump, Kim exchange: Kremlin

  • Beirut (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 11:12

    Israeli strikes hit weapons depot by Damascus airport: monitor

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 09:43

    4 dead, 20 missing as migrant boat sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: reports

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 02:06

    Bangladesh's PM at UN urges 'safe zones' for Myanmar's Rohingya

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 01:09

    UN Security Council warns Iraqi Kurd vote 'potentially destabilizing'

  • Seoul (AFP) - 09/22/2017 - 00:14

    Kim vows to make Trump 'pay dearly' for threatening N Korea: KCNA

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 22:29

    Mexican authorities deny girl trapped in rubble of school

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 21:22

    Mnuchin says firms must chose between business with US or N.Korea

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 21:19

    Istanbul's Ataturk airport closed after private jet crashes: reports

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 21:13

    China FM tells UN talks 'only way' on N.Korea

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 20:57

    Russia's Lavrov at UN slams 'military hysteria' over N. Korea

  • Miami (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 19:40

    Hurricane Maria left over 15 dead in Dominica: prime minister

  • Brussels (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 18:58

    EU agrees on new sanctions against N.Korea: sources

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 18:52

    Trump says China central bank ordered bank curbs on N.Korea

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 18:39

    Trump says US to target firms doing business with N. Korea

  • Paris (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 18:14

    L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dead at 94: family

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 16:50

    Puerto Rico 'obliterated' by Hurricane Maria: Trump

  • Beirut (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 16:48

    US-backed force clearing last IS fighters from Raqa: monitor

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 16:20

    S.Korea leader urges easing of tensions to avoid war

  • Nairobi (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 16:17

    Kenyan election delayed to October 26: polls commission

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 16:14

    Moon at UN: S. Korea not seeking collapse of N. Korea

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 15:59

    Trump to announce new sanctions on N. Korea

  • Dublin (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 12:39

    Ryanair boss won't rule out more flight cancellations

  • Tripoli (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 12:04

    More than 100 migrants missing after shipwreck off Libya: navy

  • Geneva (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 11:27

    Global trade 'rebounds strongly' in first half of 2017: WTO

  • Beijing (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 11:21

    S&P cuts China's debt rating over 'financial risks'

  • Moscow (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 09:01

    Russia says taking control of failing lender B&N

  • London (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 08:20

    Sixth arrest over London Underground attack: British police

  • Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 07:10

    Nine dead as Red Cross Rohingya aid truck crashes in Bangladesh

  • Baghdad (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 06:13

    Iraq begins offensive to retake IS bastion Hawija: PM

  • Taipei (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 04:41

    Google to buy part of smartphone maker HTC for $1.1 bn: Taiwan firm

  • Sydney (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 03:24

    Australia's CBA sells life insurance arm to AIA for $3.0 bn

  • New York (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 02:57

    Tillerson says had 'matter of fact' exchange with Zarif

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 02:15

    No need to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal: EU

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 02:03

    Macron says Iran nuclear deal no longer enough

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 02:03

    All Iran nuclear parties agree deal respected: EU

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/21/2017 - 00:22

    Tillerson, Zarif in first meeting with partners on Iran nuclear deal

  • Brasília (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 23:01

    Brazil court denies Temer attempt to stop graft case

  • New York (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 22:06

    Dow, S&P 500 end at records as Fed decision lifts bank stocks

  • Madrid (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 21:44

    Spain PM calls on Catalan separatists to stop 'escalation'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 20:22

    Japan PM says time for North Korea dialogue is over

  • Washington (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 20:09

    US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 20:08

    Rouhani says fresh nuclear talks with US would be 'waste of time'

  • Paris (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 20:06

    Macron says Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is 'genocide'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 19:45

    Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' for Palestinians

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 19:23

    Strong 6.1 quake off Japan's east coast: USGS

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 17:48

    Rouhani at UN defends Iran deal, does not belong to 'one or two' countries

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 17:47

    Iran says US would 'destroy own credibility' on quitting deal

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 17:32

    Macron calls for new measures to be added to Iran deal

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 14:39

    Toshiba says sells chip unit to Bain Capital for around $18 bn

  • Barcelona (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 13:01

    Madrid has imposed 'de facto' state of emergency in Catalonia: regional leader

  • Miami (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 12:50

    Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico: forecasters

  • London (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 10:52

    Two more arrests in Wales over London Underground bombing: police

  • Beirut (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 10:01

    US-backed force takes 90% of Syria's Raqa from IS: monitor

  • Barcelona (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 09:41

    Spanish police arrest aide of Catalan vice president 

  • Barcelona (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 08:52

    Spain police search Catalan govt headquarters amid referendum row

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 08:46

    Death toll in Mexico quake rises to 248

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 07:54

    Death toll in powerful Mexico quake surges to 224: government

  • Berlin (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 07:35

    Thyssenkrupp, Tata announce merger of European steel operations

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 05:59

    Twenty-one children killed in Mexican quake-toppled school: gov't

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/20/2017 - 01:45

    Iran nuclear deal must be 'revisited': Tillerson

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 22:55

    At least 49 killed in powerful Mexico quake: authorities

  • London (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 22:19

    Third suspect arrested over London train attack: police

  • New York (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 22:08

    Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up to new record peaks

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 21:36

    Israel's Netanyahu vows to fight 'Iranian curtain'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 20:51

    Tillerson raises 'troubling allegations' with Suu Kyi

  • Mexico City (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 20:43

    Mexico City shaken by strong quake

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 20:28

    Iran's Zarif blasts Trump's 'ignorant hate speech' at UN

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 19:11

    France's Macron at UN says climate deal will not be renegotiated

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 19:07

    France's Macron at UN denounces Myanmar 'ethnic cleansing'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 19:04

    Macron says throwing out Iran nuclear deal 'grave error'

  • Washington (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 18:56

    US will forfeit trust if exits nuclear deal: Rouhani

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 18:56

    France's Macron at UN calls for Syria diplomatic 'contact group'

  • Pointe-à-Pitre (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 18:49

    Hurricane Maria leaves one dead, two missing in Guadeloupe

  • London (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 17:51

    Britain suspends Myanmar military training due to Rakhine violence

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 16:39

    Trump decries threats to sovereignty in Ukraine, S. China Sea

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 16:37

    Trump says Iran nuclear deal an 'embarrassment'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 16:33

    Trump warns US may have to 'destroy' North Korea

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 16:24

    Trump tells UN 'sovereign nations' basis of world order

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 16:17

    Trump warns UN assembly of 'rogue nations' threat

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 15:24

    UN chief urges Myanmar to halt military campaign against Rohingya

  • Lyon (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 15:21

    French cardinal to face trial for clerical sex abuse cover-up: court

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 15:10

    Guterres to UN assembly: world is afraid of nuclear war with N.Korea

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 09/19/2017 - 13:55

    Israel says shot down Iranian-made, Hezbollah-operated drone

You are here

News

Merkel takes on hard-right in final German vote push

AFP/File / Odd ANDERSEN A German campaign poster reading "Stop Islamisation" put out by the far-right Alternative for Germany which looks certain to enter parliament after Sunday's election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her beleaguered rival Martin Schulz embark on a final push for votes Friday ahead of a weekend election, both seeking to beat back a challenge from the emboldened hard-right.

The 63-year-old Merkel, who polls say will cruise by a double-digit margin to a fourth term on Sunday, will rally supporters in the southern city of Munich, at the height of the Oktoberfest beer festival.

Schulz, 61, a former European Parliament president and leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), will take to the stage in a central Berlin square in a last-ditch attempt to turn the race in his favour.

Despite Merkel's commanding lead, the latest polls point to storm clouds on the horizon.

The anti-immigration, anti-Muslim party Alternative for Germany (AfD) looks set to easily clear the five-percent hurdle to representation in parliament in a historic post-war first.

The prospect of some 60 MPs from a nativist outfit branded "real Nazis" by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel taking seats in the Bundestag lower house has added urgency and angst to what had long been dismissed as a suspense-free campaign.

"Go vote and vote for the parties that are 100 percent loyal to our constitution," Merkel told Germans in a swipe at the AfD.

"We have to take a clear stance when it's about our basic values."

- 'Last-minute turnaround' -

The AfD is currently polling at around 11 percent, deeply unsettling the mainstream parties that have governed Germany since the war.

A strong showing for the AfD could eat away at Merkel's lead. With her CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU at 36 percent according to a new poll late Thursday, close to their worst-ever score (35.1 percent in 1998).

AFP/File / Odd ANDERSEN Angela Merkel's generous embrace of Syrian refugees in 2015 when more than a million entered the country has pushed some voters into the arms of Germany's far-right

Schulz this week took some succour from Merkel's slipping poll numbers, hoping for a "last-minute turnaround" linked to "growing unease" in the population.

However, his SPD is set to fare even worse, around 22 percent, signalling an unmitigated disaster for Germany's oldest party.

With the economy humming, business confidence robust and unemployment at post-reunification lows, analysts say there is simply little appetite for change at the top.

- 'Arrogance of power' -

During her campaign rallies, Merkel has been repeatedly confronted by organised AfD protesters, even dodging a few tomatoes while hammering home her stability-and-prosperity stump speech.

The rightwing populists have seized on those disillusioned by Merkel's 12-year tenure, and by her 2015 decision to let more than one million mainly Muslim asylum seekers into the country.

Even the mainstream media point to a degree of Merkel fatigue, arguing that the soporific campaign and a sense of complacency could ultimately drive many German voters into the arms of extremists.

"For months, Merkel was the phlegmatic queen of the campaign but now, near the finishing line, it's not Martin Schulz that is posing a danger but her own ponderousness," Rene Pfister of Der Spiegel wrote.

"That antagonises AfD supporters, who in the CDU's confidence of victory see further evidence of the arrogance of power in the late Merkel years."

- 'Political bankruptcy' -

Merkel's chief of staff Peter Altmaier caused a stir this week by suggesting it would be better for Germans not to vote at all than to cast their ballot for the AfD.

AFP/File / Odd ANDERSEN "Time for Martin"? Martin Schulz's Social Democrats Party looks set to take around 20 percent of Sunday's vote in what would be an unmitigated disaster for Germany's oldest party

One of their two main candidates, Alice Weidel, slammed the comments as anti-democratic.

"Altmaier's declaration is tantamount to admitting political bankruptcy and reveals his disturbed relationship to democracy," she fumed.

AfD supporter Guenther Poppe, a 69-year-old pensioner attending a campaign event in the eastern Berlin district of Marzahn late Thursday, said he refused to be stigmatised for his vote.

"The right in Germany has a negative connotation but the AfD could serve as constructive opposition for the good of the German people," he told AFP.

But Gerd Appenzeller of Berlin's daily Tagesspiegel warned that news of the AfD's success would hit like a bombshell Sunday night.

"Although the AfD is highly unlikely to fare as well as the extreme right in France or the Netherlands, any relative success for the AfD will reflect badly to international onlookers, given German history," he said.

"No amount of rage against Merkel, fury at the SPD, or resignation at modern politics can justify voting for a party that would -- given the chance -- shake this country's foundations to the core."

Back to summary

AFP's worldwide network

The global network of Agence France Presse covers 151 countries

Find out more
Find out more

Contact us

If you have news to share or a question, comment or suggestion, contact us via...