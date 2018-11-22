Wales to wear rainbow laces in support of ex-skipper Thomas

AFP/File / GABRIEL BOUYS Former Wales player Gareth Thomas was the victim of a homophobic assault Welsh players will wear rainbow laces in support of former captain Gareth Thomas when they take on South Africa on Saturday after he was the victim of a homophobic assault. Thomas, 44, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video on Twitter on Sunday saying he had been a victim of a hate crime in Cardiff "for my sexuality".

Police dealt with a 16-year-old boy using restorative justice following a request by Thomas, who wanted to send a "positive message".

"Wales & Wales Women will again support @StonewallCymru #RainbowLacesDay campaign & show their support to former captain @gareththomas14 by wearing #RainbowLaces in their fixtures this weekend," the Welsh Rugby Union wrote on Twitter.

Last year captain Alun Wyn Jones wore rainbow laces during Wales's clash with New Zealand to show support for the LGBT community.

"We are delighted to confirm that Welsh rugby is once again proudly endorsing Stonewall Cymru's Rainbow Laces initiative throughout its two-week 2018 awareness campaign, whilst continuing to permanently support its values on a year-round basis," said a WRU spokesperson.

France players will also wear rainbow laces during their match against Fiji in support of Thomas, the French Rugby Federation's vice president Serge Simon said earlier this week.

Thomas played in France for three years with Toulouse from 2004.