Vardy playing with a smile, says Leicester boss Rodgers

Jamie Vardy (left) has rediscovered his goalscoring form under Brendan Rodgers Jamie Vardy is playing with a smile on his face after "little adjustments" helped him rocket to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. The 32-year-old former England marksman took his tally to 10 league goals with the Foxes' second goal in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday which took them back into third place in the Premier League.

Leicester are ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and six points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, whom they host next weekend, in the early battle for a place in next season's Champions League.

Vardy's goal was an ideal response to taunts from the Palace fans over his wife Rebekah's public falling-out with former friend Coleen Rooney, wife of former England captain Wayne.

"Jamie is so thick-skinned and is just one of those boys -- that makes him better," said Rodgers.

"He knows he has taken a wee bit of stick over a couple of games but he is very concentrated on his game and very focused in the game."

Rodgers, who left Celtic after a successful spell to take over at Leicester after Claude Puel was sacked last season, said Vardy's form had improved due to minor changes.

"Firstly from a defensive perspective he is not having to press the whole back four," said Rodgers.

"He is a guy who will run all day for you. Now it is a lot more synchronised in how we want him to press and he is doing short bursts of pressing, which he is very good at.

"He is so clever at setting traps to press so he is a real focal point in that aspect.

"He is a really top striker at this level and we have done some little adjustments which have helped him, but he is playing with a smile and really enjoying his football and that is always important as a player."