N.Zealand T20 decider reduced to 11 overs as England drop Malan

AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY Rain falls prior to the start of the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland on November 10, 2019. Rain reduced the series deciding fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England to a maximum 11-over game in Auckland on Sunday. The start of play was delayed two hours as sporadic showers swept across the ground.

With the prospect of further disruption, five overs per side are needed to qualify as a completed game.

England, who won the toss and elected to bowl, levelled the series 2-2 when Dawid Malan cracked the fastest Twenty20 hundred by an Englishman to set up a 76-run victory.

However, under a pre-arranged rotation, Malan has been dropped for the crucial final game with James Vince returning to the line-up.

England made two other changes with Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid returning in place of Pat Brown and Matt Parkinson.

Jimmy Neesham and Scott Kuggeleijn replace Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner for New Zealand.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)