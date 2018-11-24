You are here

Man bites Shark - Roussel fined $5,000 by NHL

GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / Sean M. Haffey Vancouver's Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 for biting an opponent in an NHL game

Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel was fined $5,000 on Saturday for biting a San Jose Sharks player, the National Hockey League confirmed in a statement.

French ace Roussel sank his teeth into Sharks' defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a scuffle at the end of Vancouver's 4-0 defeat to San Jose on Friday.

The NHL's department of player safety said in a statement the $5,000 fine on Roussel was the maximum allowable under present regulations.

A video of the clash saw Canadian Olympic gold medallist Vlasic react furiously after his tussle with Roussel in the final moments of the defeat.

Roussel received cross-checking and roughing minor penalties and a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Roussel has a chequered disciplinary record and was suspended for two games in 2015 for a cross-check. He was also fined for sucker-punching an opponent earlier that season.

The 29-year-old, who started his NHL career with the Dallas Stars, signed a four-year $12 million contract with Vancouver in July.

