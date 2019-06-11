Lyon forward Traore's house burgled during European tie

AFP / JEFF PACHOUD Bertrand Traore (R) scored Lyon's third goal during a 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday Burkina Faso striker Bertrand Traore was the victim of a burglary while playing for Lyon in their Champions League win over Benfica, police said Wednesday. Police arrived at Traore's home at around 9.20 pm (2020 GMT) Tuesday to discover the front door forced open and that thieves had broken into a safe before fleeing the scene.

Traore was brought on as a substitute in the game at Groupama Stadium and scored a late goal in a 3-1 victory for the French side.

According to the Lyon Mag website, a significant sum of money and luxury watches worth up to 300,000 euros ($332,000) were stolen from the property in the eastern Lyon suburbs.

Last February three Lyon players including Dutch forward Memphis Depay were burgled while their club was playing Barcelona.

Depay had already been robbed last September, while Lyon were playing Nice. On that occasion property worth more than one million euros was taken.

Officials and players in Marseille and Paris have also been the targets during games in recent years.