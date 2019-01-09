Jalibert stars on Te'o Toulon debut

AFP / NICOLAS TUCAT Bordeaux-Begles' Matthieu Jalibert's only France appearance came in February 2018 Young France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert scored 19 points as Union Bordeaux-Begles beat Toulon 34-12 in the French Top 14 on Saturday as England centre Ben Te'o made his debut for the visitors. Jalibert, 20, who won his only Test cap against Ireland in 2018, claimed a first-half try and slotted a pair of penalties and four conversions in a virtuoso display with the boot and in open play.

Former international centre Remi Lamerat also dotted down twice either side of Adrien Pelissie's 42 minute try.

Toulon, who hammered Agen in their opening game of the season last weekend, failed to deal with the hosts' intensity and Jalibert's creativity with ball in hand.

Midfielder Te'o has joined the three-time European champions as Rugby World Cup cover after being omitted from Eddie Jones' squad for the tournament.

Christophe Urios' outfit moved to the top of the table after backing up their victory over champions Toulouse last Saturday.

AFP / Iroz Gaizka Clermont made it two wins from two in the Top 14

Elsewhere, last season's losing finalists Clermont avoided an early slip-up as they beat promoted Bayonne 34-30 in the French Top 14 on Saturday. The Basque outfit, who shocked Racing 92 in Paris last weekend, led 24-19 at the break as Maxime Lamothe and Peyo Muscarditz scored early tries before former New Zealand centre George Moala responded for the visitors.

Apisai Naqalevu and Charlie Cassang then dotted down in the second half to claim Clermont's second victory of the new campaign.

Former Fiji winger Nemani Nadolo crossed as Montpellier thumped Pau 43-22, Agen beat the other new faces in the top flight Brive 16-10 and La Rochelle scraped past Stade Francais 28-26 after Jules Plisson missed a late conversion for the Parisians.

On Sunday, Racing 92 play Castres and record 20-time French champions Toulouse, without 13 players on Rugby World Cup duty, face a trip to Lyon.