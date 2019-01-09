Indians' Naquin out for season with knee ligament tear

GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / Julio Aguilar Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pats Tyler Naquin as the outfielder is carted off after suffering a torn right knee ligament making a catch in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Cleveland Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin will miss the rest of the season with a torn cruciate knee ligament, the Major League Baseball side revealed on Saturday. The Indians placed Naquin on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with the torn ligament in his right knee, sustained as he made a spectacular leaping catch in a recent loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year-old, who is scheduled to have a further examination on Monday, was hurt in the fifth inning of a 4-0 loss to the Rays.

He tracked a fly ball off the bat of Joey Wendle to the warning track, crashing into the fence at full speed to rob Wendle of a run-scoring extra base hit.

Naquin's exploit kept the game scoreless, but left him on the ground in pain before medical personnel helped him into a cart and ferried him off to applause from fans.

Naquin hit .288 this season with 34 runs-batted-in and 10 home runs, and his loss is a blow to a Cleveland team making a late-season push for an American League wild card berth.