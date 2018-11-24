Grandhomme's double leaves Pakistan at 56-2 in second Test

AFP / AAMIR QURESHI Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 24 as Pakistan made a slow start to the second Test against New Zealand New Zealand medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme took two wickets to rattle Pakistan to 56-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test in Dubai on Saturday. Grandhomme dismissed openers Mohammad Hafeez (nine) and Imam-ul-Haq (nine) in successive overs after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a flat Dubai stadium pitch.

At the break, Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 24 and Haris Sohail was on 14 not out as Pakistan attempt to revive the innings after it was jolted at the start.

Grandhomme, preferred over the more experienced Tim Southee for the second match running, had Hafeez caught in the slip by Tom Latham in the eighth over of the match.

Hafeez's poor run of form continued. He has managed just 66 runs in six innings since scoring a comeback hundred against Australia at the same venue last month.

Imam, dropped on nine by Latham, fell in the same manner in Grandhomme's next over who has figures of 2-14.

Pakistan need a big total as they bid to level the three-match series after suffering a morale-shattering four-run defeat in the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams fielded unchanged lineups, with Pakistan resisting the temptation of playing teenage quick Shaheen Shah Afridi.