Franz claims victory at Lake Louise downhill

AFP / Jonathan NACKSTRAND Max Franz claimed the second World Cup win of his career with victory at Lake Louise on Saturday Austria's Max Franz swept to victory in the opening downhill of the World Cup season at Lake Louise on Saturday, powering home ahead of Italy's Christof Innerhofer and Dominik Paris. The 29-year-old from Klagenfurt came home in 1min 46.18sec to take only the second victory of his career on the World Cup circuit.

Franz pipped Innerhofer by 0.28 sec while Paris finished in third spot, 0.54 off the pace.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr was fourth, 0.57 second behind while France's Johan Clarey took fifth place.

Switzerland's reigning World Cup downhill champion Beat Feuz finished in sixth, 0.67 adrift of Franz.

Thomas Dressen of Germany finished in seventh spot while 2018 Olympic downhill champion, Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, had to be content with eighth place at a venue where he has won eight times before.

Svindal, who became the oldest Olympic gold medallist in alpine skiing earlier this year at the Pyeongchang games, has been struggling with an arm injury which required surgery last week.

The Lake Louise meeting concludes on Sunday with a super-G, starting at 12pm local time (1900 GMT).