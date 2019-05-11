You are here

News

Everton's Gomes released from hospital

AFP / Oli SCARFF Everton's Andre Gomes (on the floor) has been released from hospital just two days after suffering a broken ankle

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital just two days after suffering a horrific ankle break.

The Portugal international had surgery on Monday on the fracture dislocation of his right ankle that he suffered during the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

"Following a successful operation yesterday, Andre Gomes has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of our medical team," Everton said in a statement posted on the club's Twitter feed.

Gomes fell awkwardly after being tackled from behind by Son Heung-min, who was subsequently sent off.

The South Korean was distraught when he saw the extent of the damage to Gomes, but his red card was overturned on appeal on Tuesday.

Back to summary

AFP's worldwide network

The global network of Agence France-Presse covers 151 countries

Find out more
Find out more

Contact us

If you have news to share or a question, comment or suggestion, contact us via...