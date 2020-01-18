Brignone, Vlhova share first place in Sestriere giant slalom, Shiffrin third

AFP / Miguel MEDINA US star Mikaela Shiffrin is Olympic giant slalom champion.

Italy's Federica Brignone and Slovak Petra Vlhova shared top spot in the Women's World Cup giant slalom in Sestriere on Saturday with US star Mikaela Shiffrin third.

Both Brignone, World Cup leader in the discipline, and Vlhova finished with the same overall time of 2min 21.15sec after the two runs in the Italian Alps.