Bivol beats Pascal to retain WBA light-lightweight belt

GETTY/AFP/File / Christian Petersen Dmitry Bivol improved to 15-0 with 11 KOs with a unanimous decision over Canada's Jean Pascal Russian Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light heavyweight crown with a unanimous decision over Canada's Jean Pascal at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday. The 27-year-old Bivol cruised to victory in the third defense of his title as he won almost every round against the heavy underdog Pascal. Two judges scored it 119-109 and the other had it 117-111 in favor of Bivol.

Bivol landed a hard right hand in the fourth round to the side of Pascal's head which wobbled the challenger. Bivol kept up the attack throughout and landed a total of 217 punches to just 60 for Pascal.

He had Pascal backpedaling through most of the fight and the only thing he didn't do was get the knockout.

"Every time you shoot for the knockout but sometimes you can't. But I showed my boxing skills," said Bivol who improved to 15-0 with 11 KOs.

The 36-year-old Pascal has been in the ring with some of the best in his 13-year boxing career.

But he looked rusty in his first serious fight since losing a decision to Canelo Alvarez in June 2017.

In his most recent fight in July he knocked out a former minor league hockey player, Steve Bosse, in the eighth round of a novelty bout.