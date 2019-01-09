Astros' Verlander pitches third no-hitter of career

GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / Vaughn Ridley Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander delivers a pitch in the fifth inning on the way to a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays Houston's ace pitcher Justin Verlander tossed the third no-hitter of his Major League Baseball career Sunday, propelling the Astros to a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. Verlander was with the Detroit Tigers when he no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2017 and the Blue Jays on May 7, 2011.

On Sunday he struck out 14 batters and allowed just one base runner -- on a one-out walk to Cavan Biggio in the first inning.

He became the first pitcher in major league history to no-hit the same team on the road twice.

He joined Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young as the only players to throw three or more no-hitters in their careers.

The game was scoreless until the top of the ninth, when Abraham Toro delivered a two-out, two-run home run that proved enough for the Astros' victory.