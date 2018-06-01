Arctic blast freezes US, Canada amid NY airport chaos

Home

  • Ziguinchor (Senegal) (AFP) - 01/06/2018 - 20:53

    13 youths killed by 'armed elements' in south Senegal: source

  • Camp David (AFP) - 01/06/2018 - 18:31

    Trump hopes North-South Korea talks will go 'beyond the Olympics'

  • Rome (AFP) - 01/06/2018 - 16:05

    At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya: rescue charities

  • Beirut (AFP) - 01/06/2018 - 15:10

    Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor

  • Tegucigalpa (AFP) - 01/06/2018 - 04:39

    Honduras opposition's bid to annul president's re-election rejected

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 22:33

    Russia tells UN: 'Let Iran deal with its own problems'

  • New York (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 22:10

    All 3 major US stock indexes end at fresh records again; Dow +0.9%

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 21:32

    US warns Iran at UN: 'The world will be watching what you do'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 21:21

    UN Security Council opens formal meeting on Iran protests

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 20:46

    UN Security Council holds closed-door talks ahead of Iran meeting

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 20:07

    Tillerson to CNN: I never doubted Trump mental fitness

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 18:30

    US could freeze up to $1.9 bn in aid to Pakistan: senior official

  • Paris (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 17:17

    Erdogan says wait for EU membership 'exhausting' Turks

  • Paris (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 17:16

    Macron to Erdogan: 'Democracies must fully respect rule of law'

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 17:03

    Russia calls for closed-door talks ahead of UN meeting on Iran

  • Paris (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 16:59

    Macron says 'no progress possible' on Turkey EU bid

  • Moscow (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 16:09

    Russia says US 'interfering' in Iran over demos

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 14:40

    US trade gap widens in November to $50.5 bn on record imports

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 14:34

    US gains disappointing 148,000 jobs in December, unemployment still 4.1%

  • Riyadh (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 11:57

    Missile attack 'proves' Iran backing Yemen rebels: Saudi-led coalition

  • Riyadh (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 10:26

    Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: state media

  • Cairo (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 09:20

    S. African tourist killed in Egypt balloon crash, 12 injured: ministry official

  • Cairo (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 08:43

    Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes: officials

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 08:36

    Erdogan says US verdict part of 'serious plot chain' against Turkey

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 05:12

    Trump says new book on his administration 'full of lies'

  • Lima (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 03:53

    Pardoned Peru ex-president Fujimori released from hospital: AFP

  • Seoul (AFP) - 01/05/2018 - 02:47

    N.Korea accepts South's offer of talks next week: Seoul

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 23:52

    UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests

  • New York (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 22:08

    Dow ends above 25,000 for 1st time, extending US stocks rally

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 22:03

    US suspends 'security assistance' to Pakistan

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 21:25

    US requests UN emergency talks on Iran on Friday: diplomats

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 21:01

    US imposes sanctions on Iranian missile firms

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 19:45

    Trump administration to open most US waters to offshore oil drilling

  • Kabul (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 18:39

    11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack: health ministry

  • Kabul (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 18:24

    Suicide blast rocks Kabul, many casualties: officials

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 17:34

    Trump lawyer seeks to halt publication of 'libelous' book

  • New York (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 15:46

    Dow hits 25,000 points for 1st time on US hiring data

  • Oslo (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 15:19

    NGOs lose case against Norway over Arctic oil exploration 

  • Johannesburg (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 13:50

    South African train crash toll rises to 12

  • Washington (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 12:51

    Trump calls talks between North and South Korea 'a good thing'

  • Johannesburg (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 11:59

    Four dead, 40 injured in S.Africa train crash: medical services

  • Moscow (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 08:58

    Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack: Moscow 

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 07:12

    Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 3.26% on first trading day of 2018

  • Paris (AFP) - 01/04/2018 - 06:01

    Cate Blanchett to head Cannes festival jury

You are here

News

Arctic blast freezes US, Canada amid NY airport chaos

GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ The Hudson River, with the New York skyline in the background, is partially frozen as a large swath of the US is gripped by a deadly winter storm

The eastern United States and Canada shivered under record-breaking low temperatures Saturday as Arctic blasts followed a deadly winter storm that left airports struggling to cope with the backlog of flights.

In Canada, temperatures approaching minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in northern Ontario and Quebec.

Arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills could bring temperatures that feel as low as minus 45 Fahrenheit across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States, with the risk of frostbite to exposed skin within 10 minutes, authorities warned.

The big chill follows a winter storm, dubbed a "bomb cyclone" by forecasters, which has been blamed for at least 19 deaths in the United States, from Texas to Wisconsin, US media reported.

The storm raked the East Coast with heavy snowfall, glacial temperatures and high winds, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and causing thousands more delays.

On Saturday, more than 2,250 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed, with New York's John F. Kennedy airport and the international airport in South Carolina's Charleston most affected.

Although most flights have resumed after the storm's passage, passengers on Air China 989 from Beijing were forced to wait seven hours to deplane at JFK, flight tracking site Flightradar24 tweeted.

Passengers complained of being stranded on the tarmac for hours and then facing lengthy delays in baggage claim that made traveling, particularly with babies or the elderly, a misery.

"Been stuck on tarmac for over 3 hours at JFK Alitalia flight 8604. Multiple passengers seeking medical attention. Staff not communicating," tweeted passenger Chris Mendez overnight. "Babies literally crying from hunger and people calling police from the plane."

At least two flights bound for New York -- OS87 from Vienna and LH400 from Frankfurt -- had to turn back over Britain and Ireland due to "capacity limit at JFK," Flightradar24 said.

- Frostbite in minutes -

The Port Authority, which runs New York-area airports, acknowledged the problem, saying it was working to limit JFK flight arrivals until there were "gates available to handle the backlog."

Adding to the chaos, a China Southern Airlines and Kuwait Airways jet clipped each other's wings at JFK's Terminal 4 late Friday, causing damage to both aircraft but no injuries, officials said.

The US National Weather Service warned that below normal temperatures are likely to continue into early next week, forecasting freezing rain from Kansas to Tennessee, and said that ice could complicate road transport.

In the Midwest and Northeast, the highest temperatures were likely to be 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit below average, potentially breaking a number of daily records, forecasters warned.

"It will be a brutally cold weekend but some relief is in sight heading into early next week," the weather service said.

Mount Washington, New Hampshire recorded the second-coldest temperature on earth early Saturday, minus 36 Fahrenheit.

The temperature in New York, the US financial capital and home to 8.5 million, hovered Saturday around 14 Fahrenheit, with the Hudson River along the west side of Manhattan partially frozen.

In eastern Canada, which has suffered through extreme cold for two weeks, there were further flight delays and cancellations at the Montreal and Toronto airports, and some communities along the Quebec coast faced flooding.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill -- and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle," the Canadian weather service warned.

burs/jm/bbk

Back to summary

AFP's worldwide network

The global network of Agence France Presse covers 151 countries

Find out more
Find out more

Contact us

If you have news to share or a question, comment or suggestion, contact us via...