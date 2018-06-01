Arctic blast freezes US, Canada amid NY airport chaos

13 youths killed by 'armed elements' in south Senegal: source
Trump hopes North-South Korea talks will go 'beyond the Olympics'
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya: rescue charities
Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor
Honduras opposition's bid to annul president's re-election rejected
Russia tells UN: 'Let Iran deal with its own problems'
All 3 major US stock indexes end at fresh records again; Dow +0.9%
US warns Iran at UN: 'The world will be watching what you do'
UN Security Council opens formal meeting on Iran protests
UN Security Council holds closed-door talks ahead of Iran meeting
Tillerson to CNN: I never doubted Trump mental fitness
US could freeze up to $1.9 bn in aid to Pakistan: senior official
Erdogan says wait for EU membership 'exhausting' Turks
Macron to Erdogan: 'Democracies must fully respect rule of law'
Russia calls for closed-door talks ahead of UN meeting on Iran
Macron says 'no progress possible' on Turkey EU bid
Russia says US 'interfering' in Iran over demos
US trade gap widens in November to $50.5 bn on record imports
US gains disappointing 148,000 jobs in December, unemployment still 4.1%
Missile attack 'proves' Iran backing Yemen rebels: Saudi-led coalition
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile near Yemen border: state media
S. African tourist killed in Egypt balloon crash, 12 injured: ministry official
Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes: officials
Erdogan says US verdict part of 'serious plot chain' against Turkey
Trump says new book on his administration 'full of lies'
Pardoned Peru ex-president Fujimori released from hospital: AFP
N.Korea accepts South's offer of talks next week: Seoul
UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests
Dow ends above 25,000 for 1st time, extending US stocks rally
US suspends 'security assistance' to Pakistan
US requests UN emergency talks on Iran on Friday: diplomats
US imposes sanctions on Iranian missile firms
Trump administration to open most US waters to offshore oil drilling
11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attack: health ministry
Suicide blast rocks Kabul, many casualties: officials
Trump lawyer seeks to halt publication of 'libelous' book
Dow hits 25,000 points for 1st time on US hiring data
NGOs lose case against Norway over Arctic oil exploration
South African train crash toll rises to 12
Trump calls talks between North and South Korea 'a good thing'
Four dead, 40 injured in S.Africa train crash: medical services
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria mortar attack: Moscow
Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 3.26% on first trading day of 2018
Cate Blanchett to head Cannes festival jury
The eastern United States and Canada shivered under record-breaking low temperatures Saturday as Arctic blasts followed a deadly winter storm that left airports struggling to cope with the backlog of flights.
In Canada, temperatures approaching minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in northern Ontario and Quebec.
Arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills could bring temperatures that feel as low as minus 45 Fahrenheit across much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States, with the risk of frostbite to exposed skin within 10 minutes, authorities warned.
The big chill follows a winter storm, dubbed a "bomb cyclone" by forecasters, which has been blamed for at least 19 deaths in the United States, from Texas to Wisconsin, US media reported.
The storm raked the East Coast with heavy snowfall, glacial temperatures and high winds, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights and causing thousands more delays.
On Saturday, more than 2,250 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed, with New York's John F. Kennedy airport and the international airport in South Carolina's Charleston most affected.
Although most flights have resumed after the storm's passage, passengers on Air China 989 from Beijing were forced to wait seven hours to deplane at JFK, flight tracking site Flightradar24 tweeted.
Passengers complained of being stranded on the tarmac for hours and then facing lengthy delays in baggage claim that made traveling, particularly with babies or the elderly, a misery.
"Been stuck on tarmac for over 3 hours at JFK Alitalia flight 8604. Multiple passengers seeking medical attention. Staff not communicating," tweeted passenger Chris Mendez overnight. "Babies literally crying from hunger and people calling police from the plane."
At least two flights bound for New York -- OS87 from Vienna and LH400 from Frankfurt -- had to turn back over Britain and Ireland due to "capacity limit at JFK," Flightradar24 said.
- Frostbite in minutes -
The Port Authority, which runs New York-area airports, acknowledged the problem, saying it was working to limit JFK flight arrivals until there were "gates available to handle the backlog."
Adding to the chaos, a China Southern Airlines and Kuwait Airways jet clipped each other's wings at JFK's Terminal 4 late Friday, causing damage to both aircraft but no injuries, officials said.
The US National Weather Service warned that below normal temperatures are likely to continue into early next week, forecasting freezing rain from Kansas to Tennessee, and said that ice could complicate road transport.
In the Midwest and Northeast, the highest temperatures were likely to be 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit below average, potentially breaking a number of daily records, forecasters warned.
"It will be a brutally cold weekend but some relief is in sight heading into early next week," the weather service said.
Mount Washington, New Hampshire recorded the second-coldest temperature on earth early Saturday, minus 36 Fahrenheit.
The temperature in New York, the US financial capital and home to 8.5 million, hovered Saturday around 14 Fahrenheit, with the Hudson River along the west side of Manhattan partially frozen.
In eastern Canada, which has suffered through extreme cold for two weeks, there were further flight delays and cancellations at the Montreal and Toronto airports, and some communities along the Quebec coast faced flooding.
"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill -- and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle," the Canadian weather service warned.
