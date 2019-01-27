'Yellow vests' back on France's streets to challenge Macron

AFP / Alain JOCARD The interior ministry estimated numbers for the 11th week of protests were at 69,000 across France, compared to 84,000 last Saturday Thousands of "yellow vest" protesters returned to the streets of France Saturday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's policies, clashing with police in several cities in a challenge to his bid to quell the movement. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push back protesters at Place de la Bastille in Paris, one of the regular protest areas, as some demonstrators threw stones from a building site.

The local prefecture reported 223 arrests in Paris, while the interior ministry estimated numbers for the 11th week of protests were at 69,000 across France, compared with 84,000 last Saturday.

The demonstrations erupted in mid-November over Macron's economic reforms, but have since grown into a wider rallies calling for the resignation of the former investment banker who critics say is out of touch with the economic struggles of ordinary French people.

There were clashes during the protests at Place de la Bastille in Paris

In Paris and other cities, the yellow vest movement had called for the protests to continue into the night. But police quickly dispersed several hundred protesters in the capital's symbolic Republique square, using stun grenades as well as tear gas and water cannon to clear the area, AFP journalists said.

Clashes erupted too in Nantes in western France and in the southern city of Montpellier, where a police officer was injured by "a pyrotechnic device", said a statement from the local prefecture.

In Paris, the official count was 4,000 demonstrators against 7,000 the previous weekend.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Twitter criticised "rioters disguised as yellow vest protesters" after Saturday's clashes.

- 'Keep the pressure on' -

The weekend's protests against Macron's tax and social policies came as divisions appeared among the yellow vests -- named after the high-visibility vests they wear -- as to where to take the movement.

Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leaders of the yellow vest movement is evacuated after getting injured in the eye during clashes between protesters and riot police on the sideline of Saturday's protests in Paris In a new political development, a 31-year-old nurse named Ingrid Levavasseur said this week she would lead a yellow vest list of candidates for the European elections in May. An initial survey in the wake of the announcement suggested they would garner a respectable 13 percent of the vote.

But not every protester appeared to welcome this development.

"There is a hard core that is ready to keep fighting," said 42-year-old Gilbert Claro from the Paris suburbs. But the movement "is not meant to be political", he added.

"We have to keep the pressure on in the streets," to get their demands accepted, said Virginie, an activist in her 40s who said she had been involved in the protests from the beginning.

She and many other protesters want a citizen-sponsored referendum so ordinary people can have more of a say in government policy.

Outside Paris, several thousand protesters were marching in Bordeaux and Toulouse in the southwest, two of the cities where support for the movement has been consistently strong

This idea has been consistently rejected by the government, although Macron made some concessions last December in a bid to end the protests. Recent opinion polls suggest that he has regained some of the ground lost during the crisis, as he has presented his case in a series of town hall events around the country.

The "great national debate" he initiated in response to the protests has nevertheless been dismissed as a public relations operation by many yellow vest protesters.

The debate is a "masquerade", said Mathieu Styrna, a 36-year-old carpenter from northern France in Paris for the protests. His impression, he said, was that the participants had been selected.

- Night protests -

Outside Paris, several thousand protesters were marching in Bordeaux and Toulouse in the southwest -- two of the cities where support for the movement has been consistently strong.

The yellow vest protest have led to repeated clashes between police and protesters In Bordeaux, police broke up small groups of protesters tossing fireworks and bottles as night fell. In the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, members of the CGT union joined the protests and about a thousand protesters turned out in the eastern city of Lyon.

For the first time on Saturday, riot police used controversial defence ball launchers (LBDs) that shoot 40-millimetre (1.6-inch) rubber and foam rounds were equipped with cameras.

A French court on Friday refused a bid brought by France's League for Human Rights (LDH) and the CGT to ban the weapons, blamed for serious injuries suffered by some demonstrators.

The police authority in Paris announced the introduction of cameras in a move for greater transparency.

On Sunday, supporters of the government will stage their first "red scarf" protest to represent what they say is "the silent majority" defending "democracy and its institutions" and denouncing the violence of the yellow vests protests.

Two-thirds of people questioned in a IFOP-Journal du Dimanche survey published Sunday said they thought the demonstrations had not succeeded in changing how Macron was governing France.

