Top stories

Palestinians 'walking away' from talks with Pence snub: US
Qatar signs $8-bln deal to buy 24 Typhoon fighters from UK
Macron urges Netanyahu to freeze Israeli settlement building
Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of helping 'terrorists'
Macron urges Netanyahu to show 'courage' with Palestinians
Air raids on Yemen rebel training camp kill 26: security sources
Ferry runs aground at France's Calais port: official
Pope renews call for 'wisdom and prudence' over Jerusalem: Vatican
Erdogan calls Israel 'terrorist state'
Major recall of Lactalis baby milk over salmonella fears
Israel says demolishes tunnel from Gaza into its territory
US hails end of IS 'vile occupation' in Iraq
Egypt's Coptic Pope rejects Pence meeting over Jerusalem: statement
Palestinian president will not meet Pence: adviser
'National homage' to French rocker Johnny Hallyday begins in Paris: AFP
Iraqi PM declares 'end of war against IS' in Iraq
Israel strike kills 2 Palestinians: Gaza officials
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after strong US jobs report
Venezuela in new defaults on two bonds: ratings agency
Gaza rocket hits Israeli town: army
Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry
Security Council authorizes UN support for G5 Sahel troops
Israeli air strike wounds 10 in Gaza: Palestinian security
US Jerusalem move 'not in line' with UN resolutions: European nations
US remains committed to Mideast peace: Haley at UN
UN Security Council begins meeting on Trump Jerusalem decision
Grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar rejects meeting with US VP
Palestinian ministry retracts statement saying second Gazan killed in clashes
Spotify and Tencent announce cross-shareholding deal
14 peacekeepers killed in DR Congo clashes: UN official
Britain to pay £35-39bn in Brexit divorce deal: Downing Street
Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in clashes on Gaza border: ministry
Putin launches $27 bn LNG project in the Arctic: AFP
Putin to visit Turkey next week for Jerusalem, Syria talks: Ankara
US adds 228,000 jobs in November, unemployment steady at 4.1%
Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years
Over 60 killed in South Sudan cattle battles: officials
EU has 'deep competition concerns' over Lufthansa bid for Air Berlin routes
Thousands march in Istanbul to protest Trump's Jerusalem recognition
EU, Japan say they finalise free trade deal
EU to work on Canada-style free trade agreement for Britain: Barnier
US Jerusalem move 'new challenge to regional stability': Lebanese PM
Macron appeals for calm over US Jerusalem embassy move
Irish PM hails Brexit deal as 'end of the beginning'
EU's Tusk says 'most difficult challenge is still ahead' in Brexit talks
Brexit deal guarantees 'no hard border' in Ireland: May
Hundreds more Israeli police deployed ahead of main Muslim prayers
Britain and EU reach deal on Brexit divorce terms: Commission
May, Juncker meet for crunch Brexit talks in Brussels: AFP
British PM going to Brussels in bid to seal Brexit deal: official
May, Juncker 'likely' to hold Brexit talks at 0600 GMT: EU
Japan revises up Q3 quarterly growth to 0.6%
US Congress passes stopgap funding to avert govt shutdown
Pindarou 27 (Pindarou & Vikella Corner) Alpha Business Center Building, 2nd floor
1060 Nicosie
Edificio Plaza Mayor Plaza Independencia 831 Ofs 701/704
11100 Montevideo
6201 Central Plaza 18 Harbour Road Wanchai
Hong Kong
13, Place de la Bourse
75002 Paris
Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street, NW, Suite 600
20005 Washington DC
200 offices covering 150 countries .