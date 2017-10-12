Top stories

Home

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 21:49

    Palestinians 'walking away' from talks with Pence snub: US

  • Doha (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 18:20

    Qatar signs $8-bln deal to buy 24 Typhoon fighters from UK

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 17:24

    Macron urges Netanyahu to freeze Israeli settlement building

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 17:08

    Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of helping 'terrorists'

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 17:03

    Macron urges Netanyahu to show 'courage' with Palestinians

  • Aden (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 16:22

    Air raids on Yemen rebel training camp kill 26: security sources

  • Calais (France) (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 14:24

    Ferry runs aground at France's Calais port: official

  • Vatican City (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 13:33

    Pope renews call for 'wisdom and prudence' over Jerusalem: Vatican

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 13:13

    Erdogan calls Israel 'terrorist state'

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 12:57

    Major recall of Lactalis baby milk over salmonella fears

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 12/10/2017 - 11:14

    Israel says demolishes tunnel from Gaza into its territory

  • Washington (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 17:49

    US hails end of IS 'vile occupation' in Iraq

  • Cairo (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 14:24

    Egypt's Coptic Pope rejects Pence meeting over Jerusalem: statement

  • Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 13:03

    Palestinian president will not meet Pence: adviser

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 11:59

    'National homage' to French rocker Johnny Hallyday begins in Paris: AFP

  • Baghdad (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 11:45

    Iraqi PM declares 'end of war against IS' in Iraq

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/09/2017 - 08:46

    Israel strike kills 2 Palestinians: Gaza officials

  • New York (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 22:06

    Dow, S&P 500 end at records after strong US jobs report

  • Caracas (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 22:04

    Venezuela in new defaults on two bonds: ratings agency

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 21:50

    Gaza rocket hits Israeli town: army

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 21:45

    Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 21:24

    Security Council authorizes UN support for G5 Sahel troops

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 20:49

    Israeli air strike wounds 10 in Gaza: Palestinian security

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 19:48

    US Jerusalem move 'not in line' with UN resolutions: European nations

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 18:29

    US remains committed to Mideast peace: Haley at UN

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 17:30

    UN Security Council begins meeting on Trump Jerusalem decision

  • Cairo (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 16:39

    Grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar rejects meeting with US VP

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 16:26

    Palestinian ministry retracts statement saying second Gazan killed in clashes

  • Stockholm (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 16:21

    Spotify and Tencent announce cross-shareholding deal

  • United Nations (United States) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 16:17

    14 peacekeepers killed in DR Congo clashes: UN official

  • London (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 15:58

    Britain to pay £35-39bn in Brexit divorce deal: Downing Street

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 15:43

    Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry

  • Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 15:09

    Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in clashes on Gaza border: ministry

  • Sabetta (Russia) (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 14:56

    Putin launches $27 bn LNG project in the Arctic: AFP

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 14:46

    Putin to visit Turkey next week for Jerusalem, Syria talks: Ankara

  • Washington (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 14:35

    US adds 228,000 jobs in November, unemployment steady at 4.1%

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 14:31

    Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years

  • Juba (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 14:22

    Over 60 killed in South Sudan cattle battles: officials

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 13:29

    EU has 'deep competition concerns' over Lufthansa bid for Air Berlin routes

  • Istanbul (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 12:14

    Thousands march in Istanbul to protest Trump's Jerusalem recognition

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 11:59

    EU, Japan say they finalise free trade deal

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 11:13

    EU to work on Canada-style free trade agreement for Britain: Barnier

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 10:36

    US Jerusalem move 'new challenge to regional stability': Lebanese PM

  • Paris (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 10:05

    Macron appeals for calm over US Jerusalem embassy move

  • Dublin (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 09:29

    Irish PM hails Brexit deal as 'end of the beginning'

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 08:52

    EU's Tusk says 'most difficult challenge is still ahead' in Brexit talks

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 08:13

    Brexit deal guarantees 'no hard border' in Ireland: May

  • Jerusalem (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 07:56

    Hundreds more Israeli police deployed ahead of main Muslim prayers

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 07:52

    Britain and EU reach deal on Brexit divorce terms: Commission

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 07:01

    May, Juncker meet for crunch Brexit talks in Brussels: AFP

  • London (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 06:21

    British PM going to Brussels in bid to seal Brexit deal: official

  • Brussels (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 05:30

    May, Juncker 'likely' to hold Brexit talks at 0600 GMT: EU

  • Tokyo (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 01:22

    Japan revises up Q3 quarterly growth to 0.6%

  • Washington (AFP) - 12/08/2017 - 00:05

    US Congress passes stopgap funding to avert govt shutdown

Photos of the Day

  • 1 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:53 - Members of the Furqat al-Abbas Brigade celebrate along the Iraqi-Syrian border after the Iraqi Prime Minister declared victory in the war against the Islamic State group

  • 2 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:51 - Members of more than 40 South Sudanese women's organizations march to protest women and children's suffering in South Sudan

  • 3 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:44 - Actress Zendaya poses at The Empire State Building as she attends the celebration of the debut of a new ESB music-to-light show in New York

  • 4 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:36 - US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One in West Palm Beach, Florida

  • 5 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:35 - Crowds throng Via Condotti in central Rome as the first weekend of Christmas shopping starts

  • 6 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:31 - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (L) attends an emergency foreign ministers meeting at the Arab League headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo following the US president's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

  • 7 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:28 - Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his five Ballon d'Or trophies ahead of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid

  • 8 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:25 - Indian army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy in Gaya, India

  • 9 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:23 - People gather during an homage to late French singer Johnny Hallyday as his coffin is driven down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris

  • 10 / 10

    12/09/2017 - 21:21 - Trapeze artist Nathan Paulin walks along a slackline between the first level of the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero square in Paris as part of the 31st edition of the Telethon to raise money for rare disease research

