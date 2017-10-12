Top stories

Jerusalem (AFP) Palestinians 'walking away' from talks with Pence snub: US

Doha (AFP) Qatar signs $8-bln deal to buy 24 Typhoon fighters from UK

Paris (AFP) Macron urges Netanyahu to freeze Israeli settlement building

Paris (AFP) Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of helping 'terrorists'

Paris (AFP) Macron urges Netanyahu to show 'courage' with Palestinians

Aden (AFP) Air raids on Yemen rebel training camp kill 26: security sources

Calais (France) (AFP) Ferry runs aground at France's Calais port: official

Vatican City (AFP) Pope renews call for 'wisdom and prudence' over Jerusalem: Vatican

Istanbul (AFP) Erdogan calls Israel 'terrorist state'

Paris (AFP) Major recall of Lactalis baby milk over salmonella fears

Jerusalem (AFP) Israel says demolishes tunnel from Gaza into its territory

Washington (AFP) US hails end of IS 'vile occupation' in Iraq

Cairo (AFP) Egypt's Coptic Pope rejects Pence meeting over Jerusalem: statement

Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Palestinian president will not meet Pence: adviser

Paris (AFP) 'National homage' to French rocker Johnny Hallyday begins in Paris: AFP

Baghdad (AFP) Iraqi PM declares 'end of war against IS' in Iraq

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Israel strike kills 2 Palestinians: Gaza officials

New York (AFP) Dow, S&P 500 end at records after strong US jobs report

Caracas (AFP) Venezuela in new defaults on two bonds: ratings agency

Jerusalem (AFP) Gaza rocket hits Israeli town: army

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry

United Nations (United States) (AFP) Security Council authorizes UN support for G5 Sahel troops

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Israeli air strike wounds 10 in Gaza: Palestinian security

United Nations (United States) (AFP) US Jerusalem move 'not in line' with UN resolutions: European nations

United Nations (United States) (AFP) US remains committed to Mideast peace: Haley at UN

United Nations (United States) (AFP) UN Security Council begins meeting on Trump Jerusalem decision

Cairo (AFP) Grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar rejects meeting with US VP

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Palestinian ministry retracts statement saying second Gazan killed in clashes

Stockholm (AFP) Spotify and Tencent announce cross-shareholding deal

United Nations (United States) (AFP) 14 peacekeepers killed in DR Congo clashes: UN official

London (AFP) Britain to pay £35-39bn in Brexit divorce deal: Downing Street

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza: health ministry

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in clashes on Gaza border: ministry

Sabetta (Russia) (AFP) Putin launches $27 bn LNG project in the Arctic: AFP

Istanbul (AFP) Putin to visit Turkey next week for Jerusalem, Syria talks: Ankara

Washington (AFP) US adds 228,000 jobs in November, unemployment steady at 4.1%

Paris (AFP) Tillerson: Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years

Juba (AFP) Over 60 killed in South Sudan cattle battles: officials

Brussels (AFP) EU has 'deep competition concerns' over Lufthansa bid for Air Berlin routes

Istanbul (AFP) Thousands march in Istanbul to protest Trump's Jerusalem recognition

Brussels (AFP) EU, Japan say they finalise free trade deal

Brussels (AFP) EU to work on Canada-style free trade agreement for Britain: Barnier

Paris (AFP) US Jerusalem move 'new challenge to regional stability': Lebanese PM

Paris (AFP) Macron appeals for calm over US Jerusalem embassy move

Dublin (AFP) Irish PM hails Brexit deal as 'end of the beginning'

Brussels (AFP) EU's Tusk says 'most difficult challenge is still ahead' in Brexit talks

Brussels (AFP) Brexit deal guarantees 'no hard border' in Ireland: May

Jerusalem (AFP) Hundreds more Israeli police deployed ahead of main Muslim prayers

Brussels (AFP) Britain and EU reach deal on Brexit divorce terms: Commission

Brussels (AFP) May, Juncker meet for crunch Brexit talks in Brussels: AFP

London (AFP) British PM going to Brussels in bid to seal Brexit deal: official

Brussels (AFP) May, Juncker 'likely' to hold Brexit talks at 0600 GMT: EU

Tokyo (AFP) Japan revises up Q3 quarterly growth to 0.6%