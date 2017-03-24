AFP top stories

Trump 'a little surprised' by health care defeat
Donald Trump suffered a bitter defeat Friday in his first major legislative challenge, as the president's effort to repeal Obamacare was shot down by rebel Republican lawmakers.
British police said Friday they had made further "significant" arrests over the Islamist-inspired terror attack on parliament, as they released the first picture of the homegrown killer who left four people dead.
President Vladimir Putin met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen as she visited Moscow on Friday, with the Russian leader stressing that the Kremlin does not meddle in France's politics.
Pope Francis on Friday warned European Union leaders the bloc risks dying without a new vision of the future based on the principles of solidarity on which it was founded.
A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.
True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.
Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.
Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.
The eurozone economy grew at its fastest pace in six years in March, as all signs pointed to a recovery "surging higher" led by France and Germany, a closely watched survey showed Friday.
Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.
Hong Kong said Friday it will recall Brazilian meat from 21 processing plants under investigation over a rotten meat scandal.
Germany on Friday called on the European Commission to back its steelmakers by insisting on global trade rules in a dispute with US competitors.
World equity markets wobbled Friday, with US stocks finishing mostly lower, as investors monitored a swirl of negotiations surrounding President Donald Trump's health care replacement bill, before the surprise decision to cancel the vote in Congress.
Orders for manufactured big-ticket products continued to rise in February, boosted by strong civilian aircraft sales, the US Commerce Department reported Friday.
Russia's central bank cut its key rate Friday for the first time in six months and said more cuts were coming, offering a welcome boost to the country's struggling economy.
Shares in a Hong Kong-listed Chinese dairy crashed more than 90 percent Friday, in one of the city's biggest sell-offs that wiped billions from its market capitalisation.
Maverick Vinales survived a high-speed crash to maintain his iron-grip on the Qatar MotoGP on Friday, finishing the second day of practice comfortably the fastest man on the track.
Wales were held to a 0-0 draw by the Republic of Ireland on Friday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a sickening injury to Irish captain Seamus Coleman.
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile headed a superb second goal for Italy as the Azzurri maintained their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid with a controversial, interrupted 2-0 win over Albania on Friday.
Nicol David raised hopes of challenging for her first World Series title in 15 months when a relaxed and mobile performance carried her into the semi-finals of the British Open on Friday.
Japan's Kei Nishikori and Canada's Milos Raonic enjoyed comfortable victories as the top seeds got into action at the Miami Open on Friday.
England-based pair Jonathan Kodjia of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha fired Ivory Coast to a 2-0 win over Russia in a friendly at Krasnodar on Friday.
Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Kang Jung-Ho, the first player to jump directly from South Korea into Major League Baseball, will not be with the team on opening day, the club confirmed Friday.
An anti-Trump art project by actor Shia LaBeouf was shut down for a fourth time on Friday a day after it opened in its latest location, the British city of Liverpool.
In two years, James Corden's "The Late Late Show" has become an Emmy Award-winning benchmark for innovative late-night TV, spawning viral videos watched by hundreds of millions of fans around the world.
Before he staged a professional comeback last week, the rapper Kayem had disappeared from public life for two years.
A "breathing" Fidel Castro is among several ex-communist leaders gathered in Hong Kong this week -- one of the world's centres of capitalism -- as part of a cheeky exhibition at Art Basel.
The rap mogul Jay Z is partnering with the Weinstein Company to produce a feature film and documentary series about the killing of Trayvon Martin, the teen whose death in 2012 set off nationwide protests.
Russia's state-run broadcaster on Thursday quickly spurned Eurovision's offer for its contestant to participate in this year's song contest via satellite after Ukraine barred the singer from entering the country.
Bob Dylan has hailed Amy Winehouse as the last great artist with an individual style as the rock legend shared his views on music in a rare interview.
The director of Warsaw zoo and his wife always carried cyanide during World War II. Danger was ever-present but they were ready to take their secret to the grave.
A plague of crop-destroying fall armyworm caterpillars has spread to East Africa where officials confirmed their presence for the first time in Uganda on Friday.
True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.
A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.
For the 11th year running, cities worldwide will turn their lights off Saturday to mark Earth Hour in a global call to action on climate change.
A spike in water temperature lasting only days bleached all the coral in a South China Sea atoll, and killed 40 percent of the tiny organisms within weeks, researchers reported Thursday.
South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry emerged from the waters on Thursday, nearly three years after it sank with the loss of more than 300 lives in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.
After three days of delays caused by worker strikes in French Guiana, rocket firm Arianespace opted Thursday to postpone indefinitely the launch of satellites for South Korean and Brazilian clients.
