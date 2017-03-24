Home

  • Washington (AFP) - 03/24/2017 - 21:56

    Trump 'a little surprised' by health care defeat

  • Washington (AFP) - 03/24/2017 - 21:17

    Trump to give Oval Office statement after health care defeat

  • Bangui (Central African Republic) (AFP) - 03/24/2017 - 20:58

    At least 50 killed by armed men in CAfrica: locals

  • Washington (AFP) - 03/24/2017 - 20:56

    Trump forced to pull health care bill in major setback

  • Washington (AFP) - 03/24/2017 - 19:29

    White House congratulates EU on 60th anniversary of milestone treaties

AFP top stories

Pictures and videos

Pictures and videos


Info tabs

03/24/2017 - 22:41

Trump suffers bruising defeat as health reform effort collapses

Donald Trump suffered a bitter defeat Friday in his first major legislative challenge, as the president's effort to repeal Obamacare was shot down by rebel Republican lawmakers.

Trump suffers bruising defeat as health reform effort collapses

Donald Trump suffered a bitter defeat Friday in his first major legislative challenge, as the president's effort to repeal Obamacare was shot down by rebel Republican lawmakers.

03/25/2017 - 00:23

New arrests as British police release photo of parliament attacker

British police said Friday they had made further "significant" arrests over the Islamist-inspired terror attack on parliament, as they released the first picture of the homegrown killer who left four people dead.

New arrests as British police release photo of parliament attacker

British police said Friday they had made further "significant" arrests over the Islamist-inspired terror attack on parliament, as they released the first picture of the homegrown killer who left four people dead.

03/24/2017 - 20:18

Putin meets France's Le Pen in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen as she visited Moscow on Friday, with the Russian leader stressing that the Kremlin does not meddle in France's politics.

Putin meets France's Le Pen in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen as she visited Moscow on Friday, with the Russian leader stressing that the Kremlin does not meddle in France's politics.

03/24/2017 - 19:44

Pope warns EU 'risks dying' without new vision

Pope Francis on Friday warned European Union leaders the bloc risks dying without a new vision of the future based on the principles of solidarity on which it was founded.

Pope warns EU 'risks dying' without new vision

Pope Francis on Friday warned European Union leaders the bloc risks dying without a new vision of the future based on the principles of solidarity on which it was founded.

03/24/2017 - 20:19

Spacewalk a success for French, US astronauts

A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.

Spacewalk a success for French, US astronauts

A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.

03/24/2017 - 22:31

Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.

Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.

03/24/2017 - 17:13

Twitter eyes paid 'premium' service for power users

Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.

Twitter eyes paid 'premium' service for power users

Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.

03/24/2017 - 23:30

Buffon reaches 1,000 as Italy and Spain cruise in World Cup qualifiers

Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.

Buffon reaches 1,000 as Italy and Spain cruise in World Cup qualifiers

Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 11:02

Eurozone growth 'surges' to six-year high: survey

The eurozone economy grew at its fastest pace in six years in March, as all signs pointed to a recovery "surging higher" led by France and Germany, a closely watched survey showed Friday.

Eurozone growth 'surges' to six-year high: survey

The eurozone economy grew at its fastest pace in six years in March, as all signs pointed to a recovery "surging higher" led by France and Germany, a closely watched survey showed Friday.

03/24/2017 - 17:13

Twitter eyes paid 'premium' service for power users

Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.

Twitter eyes paid 'premium' service for power users

Twitter confirmed Friday it is considering a paid subscription service that would give frequent users more tools to use the social network for marketing, journalism and other fields.

03/24/2017 - 12:30

Hong Kong recalls suspect Brazilian meat

Hong Kong said Friday it will recall Brazilian meat from 21 processing plants under investigation over a rotten meat scandal.

Hong Kong recalls suspect Brazilian meat

Hong Kong said Friday it will recall Brazilian meat from 21 processing plants under investigation over a rotten meat scandal.

03/24/2017 - 12:52

Germany calls for EU help in steel showdown with US

Germany on Friday called on the European Commission to back its steelmakers by insisting on global trade rules in a dispute with US competitors.

Germany calls for EU help in steel showdown with US

Germany on Friday called on the European Commission to back its steelmakers by insisting on global trade rules in a dispute with US competitors.

03/24/2017 - 22:24

World equities wobble as Trump health bill vote canceled

World equity markets wobbled Friday, with US stocks finishing mostly lower, as investors monitored a swirl of negotiations surrounding President Donald Trump's health care replacement bill, before the surprise decision to cancel the vote in Congress.

World equities wobble as Trump health bill vote canceled

World equity markets wobbled Friday, with US stocks finishing mostly lower, as investors monitored a swirl of negotiations surrounding President Donald Trump's health care replacement bill, before the surprise decision to cancel the vote in Congress.

03/24/2017 - 15:56

Aircraft sales again lift US durable goods in February

Orders for manufactured big-ticket products continued to rise in February, boosted by strong civilian aircraft sales, the US Commerce Department reported Friday.

Aircraft sales again lift US durable goods in February

Orders for manufactured big-ticket products continued to rise in February, boosted by strong civilian aircraft sales, the US Commerce Department reported Friday.

03/24/2017 - 13:42

Russia cuts key rate in boost to struggling economy

Russia's central bank cut its key rate Friday for the first time in six months and said more cuts were coming, offering a welcome boost to the country's struggling economy.

Russia cuts key rate in boost to struggling economy

Russia's central bank cut its key rate Friday for the first time in six months and said more cuts were coming, offering a welcome boost to the country's struggling economy.

03/24/2017 - 13:15

Chinese dairy stocks crash 90% in Hong Kong

Shares in a Hong Kong-listed Chinese dairy crashed more than 90 percent Friday, in one of the city's biggest sell-offs that wiped billions from its market capitalisation.

Chinese dairy stocks crash 90% in Hong Kong

Shares in a Hong Kong-listed Chinese dairy crashed more than 90 percent Friday, in one of the city's biggest sell-offs that wiped billions from its market capitalisation.

03/25/2017 - 00:25

Vinales survives crash to tighten Qatar motorcycling stranglehold

Maverick Vinales survived a high-speed crash to maintain his iron-grip on the Qatar MotoGP on Friday, finishing the second day of practice comfortably the fastest man on the track.

Vinales survives crash to tighten Qatar motorcycling stranglehold

Maverick Vinales survived a high-speed crash to maintain his iron-grip on the Qatar MotoGP on Friday, finishing the second day of practice comfortably the fastest man on the track.

03/24/2017 - 23:32

Coleman broken leg horror mars Ireland-Wales World Cup qualifying draw

Wales were held to a 0-0 draw by the Republic of Ireland on Friday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a sickening injury to Irish captain Seamus Coleman.

Coleman broken leg horror mars Ireland-Wales World Cup qualifying draw

Wales were held to a 0-0 draw by the Republic of Ireland on Friday in a World Cup qualifier overshadowed by a sickening injury to Irish captain Seamus Coleman.

03/24/2017 - 23:50

Flares can't halt Italy as Immobile helps down Albania in World Cup qualifier

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile headed a superb second goal for Italy as the Azzurri maintained their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid with a controversial, interrupted 2-0 win over Albania on Friday.

Flares can't halt Italy as Immobile helps down Albania in World Cup qualifier

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile headed a superb second goal for Italy as the Azzurri maintained their 2018 World Cup qualifying bid with a controversial, interrupted 2-0 win over Albania on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 23:44

Evergreen David, bloodied Elshorbagy into squash semis

Nicol David raised hopes of challenging for her first World Series title in 15 months when a relaxed and mobile performance carried her into the semi-finals of the British Open on Friday.

Evergreen David, bloodied Elshorbagy into squash semis

Nicol David raised hopes of challenging for her first World Series title in 15 months when a relaxed and mobile performance carried her into the semi-finals of the British Open on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 23:47

Nishikori breezes through in Miami tennis

Japan's Kei Nishikori and Canada's Milos Raonic enjoyed comfortable victories as the top seeds got into action at the Miami Open on Friday.

Nishikori breezes through in Miami tennis

Japan's Kei Nishikori and Canada's Milos Raonic enjoyed comfortable victories as the top seeds got into action at the Miami Open on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 19:58

England-based pair give Ivory Coast win in Russia

England-based pair Jonathan Kodjia of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha fired Ivory Coast to a 2-0 win over Russia in a friendly at Krasnodar on Friday.

England-based pair give Ivory Coast win in Russia

England-based pair Jonathan Kodjia of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha fired Ivory Coast to a 2-0 win over Russia in a friendly at Krasnodar on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 23:30

Buffon reaches 1,000 as Italy and Spain cruise in World Cup qualifiers

Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.

Buffon reaches 1,000 as Italy and Spain cruise in World Cup qualifiers

Italy kept pace with Spain in European World Cup qualifying as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his 1,000th professional match in a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 23:02

Pirates' South Korean infielder Kang 'denied' US visa

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Kang Jung-Ho, the first player to jump directly from South Korea into Major League Baseball, will not be with the team on opening day, the club confirmed Friday.

Pirates' South Korean infielder Kang 'denied' US visa

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Kang Jung-Ho, the first player to jump directly from South Korea into Major League Baseball, will not be with the team on opening day, the club confirmed Friday.

03/25/2017 - 00:18

Shia LaBeouf anti-Trump art project shut down after threats

An anti-Trump art project by actor Shia LaBeouf was shut down for a fourth time on Friday a day after it opened in its latest location, the British city of Liverpool.

Shia LaBeouf anti-Trump art project shut down after threats

An anti-Trump art project by actor Shia LaBeouf was shut down for a fourth time on Friday a day after it opened in its latest location, the British city of Liverpool.

03/24/2017 - 04:05

James Corden and the hit show that nearly never was

In two years, James Corden's "The Late Late Show" has become an Emmy Award-winning benchmark for innovative late-night TV, spawning viral videos watched by hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

James Corden and the hit show that nearly never was

In two years, James Corden's "The Late Late Show" has become an Emmy Award-winning benchmark for innovative late-night TV, spawning viral videos watched by hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

03/24/2017 - 03:23

As US takes aim at immigration, musicians feel the pinch

Before he staged a professional comeback last week, the rapper Kayem had disappeared from public life for two years.

As US takes aim at immigration, musicians feel the pinch

Before he staged a professional comeback last week, the rapper Kayem had disappeared from public life for two years.

03/24/2017 - 13:28

Dead dictators draw Hong Kong art crowds

A "breathing" Fidel Castro is among several ex-communist leaders gathered in Hong Kong this week -- one of the world's centres of capitalism -- as part of a cheeky exhibition at Art Basel.

Dead dictators draw Hong Kong art crowds

A "breathing" Fidel Castro is among several ex-communist leaders gathered in Hong Kong this week -- one of the world's centres of capitalism -- as part of a cheeky exhibition at Art Basel.

03/24/2017 - 03:02

Jay Z to make feature film and documentary about Trayvon Martin

The rap mogul Jay Z is partnering with the Weinstein Company to produce a feature film and documentary series about the killing of Trayvon Martin, the teen whose death in 2012 set off nationwide protests.

Jay Z to make feature film and documentary about Trayvon Martin

The rap mogul Jay Z is partnering with the Weinstein Company to produce a feature film and documentary series about the killing of Trayvon Martin, the teen whose death in 2012 set off nationwide protests.

03/23/2017 - 21:46

Russia spurns Eurovision offer of remote participation for its singer

Russia's state-run broadcaster on Thursday quickly spurned Eurovision's offer for its contestant to participate in this year's song contest via satellite after Ukraine barred the singer from entering the country.

Russia spurns Eurovision offer of remote participation for its singer

Russia's state-run broadcaster on Thursday quickly spurned Eurovision's offer for its contestant to participate in this year's song contest via satellite after Ukraine barred the singer from entering the country.

03/23/2017 - 20:30

Dylan says Amy Winehouse was last 'individualist'

Bob Dylan has hailed Amy Winehouse as the last great artist with an individual style as the rock legend shared his views on music in a rare interview.

Dylan says Amy Winehouse was last 'individualist'

Bob Dylan has hailed Amy Winehouse as the last great artist with an individual style as the rock legend shared his views on music in a rare interview.

03/24/2017 - 04:45

Hollywood war film shows Warsaw zoo couple who hid Jews

The director of Warsaw zoo and his wife always carried cyanide during World War II. Danger was ever-present but they were ready to take their secret to the grave.

Hollywood war film shows Warsaw zoo couple who hid Jews

The director of Warsaw zoo and his wife always carried cyanide during World War II. Danger was ever-present but they were ready to take their secret to the grave.

03/24/2017 - 18:28

Crop-destroying armyworm caterpillars spread to Uganda

A plague of crop-destroying fall armyworm caterpillars has spread to East Africa where officials confirmed their presence for the first time in Uganda on Friday.

Crop-destroying armyworm caterpillars spread to Uganda

A plague of crop-destroying fall armyworm caterpillars has spread to East Africa where officials confirmed their presence for the first time in Uganda on Friday.

03/24/2017 - 22:31

Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.

Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

True to his pledge, President Donald Trump gave final approval on Friday for TransCanada to build the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, overriding environmental concerns in favor of boosting jobs and energy supply.

03/24/2017 - 20:19

Spacewalk a success for French, US astronauts

A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.

Spacewalk a success for French, US astronauts

A French and an American astronaut floated outside the International Space Station Friday on a successful spacewalk to upgrade the orbiting outpost for the arrival of future space crews.

03/24/2017 - 04:25

Another reason to flip the off switch: light pollution

For the 11th year running, cities worldwide will turn their lights off Saturday to mark Earth Hour in a global call to action on climate change.

Another reason to flip the off switch: light pollution

For the 11th year running, cities worldwide will turn their lights off Saturday to mark Earth Hour in a global call to action on climate change.

03/23/2017 - 23:30

Coral reefs in hot water: study

A spike in water temperature lasting only days bleached all the coral in a South China Sea atoll, and killed 40 percent of the tiny organisms within weeks, researchers reported Thursday.

Coral reefs in hot water: study

A spike in water temperature lasting only days bleached all the coral in a South China Sea atoll, and killed 40 percent of the tiny organisms within weeks, researchers reported Thursday.

03/23/2017 - 08:12

Salvage of South Korea's Sewol ferry: the facts

South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry emerged from the waters on Thursday, nearly three years after it sank with the loss of more than 300 lives in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.

Salvage of South Korea's Sewol ferry: the facts

South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry emerged from the waters on Thursday, nearly three years after it sank with the loss of more than 300 lives in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.

03/23/2017 - 17:22

Satellite launch shelved over strikes

After three days of delays caused by worker strikes in French Guiana, rocket firm Arianespace opted Thursday to postpone indefinitely the launch of satellites for South Korean and Brazilian clients.

Satellite launch shelved over strikes

After three days of delays caused by worker strikes in French Guiana, rocket firm Arianespace opted Thursday to postpone indefinitely the launch of satellites for South Korean and Brazilian clients.

AFP Blogs

Correspondent

Rss feed
03/24/2017 - 03:15

A surfing legend swoops above the Arctic Circle

03/21/2017 - 23:00

Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire

03/21/2017 - 04:00

Chasing North Korean phantoms

See other posts

The news hub

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

In Trump land, painful choices await if Obamacare goes

03/24/2017 - 22:44
In Trump land, painful choices await if Obamacare goes

Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

03/24/2017 - 22:27
Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline, hails 'great day' for jobs

Local designers dazzle the runway at Cape Town Fashion Week

03/24/2017 - 22:27
Local designers dazzle the runway at Cape Town Fashion Week

Watch more

Mobile / IPad